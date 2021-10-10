Photography shop operates out of longstanding commercial printing building in Invercargill

Phillips Photos owner Mark Phillips, left, and staff member Paul Challis opened a new photography business in Invercargill three weeks ago.

A commercial printing company operating in Invercargill for nearly 100 years, has added a photography section to its business.

Mark Phillips bought Sycamore Print two years ago and recently installed a photography shop in the building under the name of Phillips Photos.

It opened three weeks ago in Eye St, after the setting up had to stop for a fortnight when the country went into lockdown in August.

Some equipment was bought from the recently closed Donald Buckley Photo & Frame, of Invercargill.

READ MORE:

* At home with photographer, DJ and robot-collector Braden Fastier

* Puppy love: What these pets have taught their owners

* Invest in great photography to help create a business brand to remember

* Photographing wildlife around the world to capture what it 'used to be like'

* The secret New Zealand spot that's a photographer's dream



“I’ve always been a photo and artist enthusiast,” Phillips said.

“Technology has changed the industry vastly. The [high] quality of images you get out of basic cameras and modern smartphones is quite astounding.”

Phillips believed the use of film to take photos would “never die”. In fact, he thought there was a resurgence in it.

“[Some] people want to explore the old way of doing things and also the old fashion look.”

Interest in hard copy photos was growing in certain areas, such as framed photos, photo books and wedding albums, he said.

“Making something special, so they can put it on their wall or coffee table.”

Phillips had no other major plans for either of his businesses.

Before opening the photography shop he operated, from his home, an art canvas and photos on canvas business for 12 years. Earlier, he worked for Telecom in its telephone exchange division and had a stint repairing photo copiers.

Phillips employed 10 staff in total at Phillips Photos and Sycamore Print.

Sycamore Print was established in 1928.