Covid-19: Waikato and Auckland lockdowns turn off the revenue tap at iconic spa

A special spa town that relies on the other side of the Covid-19 border for business has been fielding cancellations and a drop in revenue for weeks.

The Te Aroha Mineral Spas in rural Waikato usually operates at 100 per cent capacity. It’s so popular it turns away up to 600 bookings each month.

But when its biggest markets – Auckland and Waikato – sit at alert level 3, that means no travel between different Covid-19 boundaries it starts to impact business on the spa, operating in level 2.

The Te Aroha Domain spas have been operating between 30 and 40 per cent capacity, spa facility manager Aimee Davies told Stuff.

Chloe Blommerde/Stuff Manager of the Te Aroha Mineral Spas, Aimee Davies says since Auckland and Waikato moved into lockdown, business has been pretty quiet.

“Auckland is a massive market for us, and when Hamilton went into lockdown we’ve been pretty quiet.”

The Waikato and Bay of Plenty count for about 40 per cent of clientele, where Auckland counts for about 30 per cent. Both Waikato and Auckland have been in some sort of a lockdown since October 3 and August 17 respectively.

The boutique attraction is 55km from Hamilton and 140km from Auckland – but customers are more than happy to make the drive to get a feel of the waters of Te Aroha.

Despite the lockdowns, Davies remains optimistic.

“Outside all of this, business is going really well. We used to book out a day in advance now it’s between five days and a week.”

We will bounce back, she said.

“People drive all the way from Auckland just for a spa and then turn around and go home.

“It’s so great to have this here in the town, people visit us and spend the rest of their time in the town.”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Te Aroha Mineral Spas at the bottom of Mount Te Aroha - renowned for their healing properties since the 1800s.

Davies, who has been managing the tourist attraction for almost a decade, couldn’t put her finger on why the spas have become so popular but said the rich mountain spring water certainly helped.

“The mineral water is what makes it so attractive, the quality of the water compared to others is softer, there’s no smell and has so many health benefits.”

Earlier this year, the spas were weeks away from hitting a new record.

Over 24,700 people soaked in the natural springs between July 2020 and April 2021, this compares to 31,700 for the full 2018/19 year.

May to October is also the spa’s busier period and while summer is often quiet, yet, outside of a lockdown it’s busy year-round.

The spas, owned by the Matamata-Piako District Council, are the one recreation facility that returns a dividend back to the general ratepayer, by roughly $100,000 a year, council’s business support group manager Manaia Te Wiata previously told Stuff.

To meet the demand, the spa’s treatment rooms are also expanding into one of the most prominent structures at the domain, to the east of the Domain.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF The treatments at the spas are expanding into the Domain House next month.

The Domain House, constructed in 1908, as a Tea House/Tea Kiosk provided to be very popular during its first years, but its use gradually declined. The business closed in 1923.

Now much-needed repairs and maintenance to prepare it for commercial use again are underway. The physical structure of the heritage building will not change.

There is currently only one treatment room available for customers, but the new building will mean two one-bed treatment rooms, a two-bed treatment room, a waiting room, reception, a manicure and pedicure room and staff facilities.

“We had to expand,” Davies said. “The demand has been there for a long time.

“Having this extra space will definitely help.”

Davies said there were a few things that needed to be done, but we should – depending on Covid-19, be open in November. She also hopes to have an open day to celebrate.

Council has also proposed to develop the mineral springs as part of its Long Term Plan, despite losing out on the $16m Provincial Growth Fund application in September 2020.

However, even without government funding, council believes there's an opportunity to develop a new day spa and utilise the geothermal water in the Te Aroha Domain.

It’s estimated to cost up to $18m and create up to 65 jobs, but council is proposing to stage the work over the next three years.