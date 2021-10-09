Pensioners stuck in Australia because of Covid won't lose NZ Super entitlements

Winston and Rae Wallace are among the elderly Kiwis who faced having to repay thousands of dollars of NZ Super payments before a rethink by the Ministry of Social Development.

A government U-turn means Kiwis stranded in Australia won’t lose their pension or face a large repayment bill.

Around 50 senior citizens – who travelled when the tran-Tasman travel bubble was open – are currently stuck there as they cannot secure a space in a Managed Isolation and Quarantine facility, dubbed the “MIQ lottery”.

Normally, people can’t receive NZ Super if they spend more than half of a tax year overseas and need to repay any payments they have already received that year.

And many of the pensioners have already been contacted and told their payments will stop if they do not return within 26 weeks.

The Ministry of Social Development (MSD) previously said the closure of the travel bubble and the lack of MIQ spots was “foreseeable” and it could not change its stance.

But after pressure from opposition MPs and New Zealand First Leader Winston Peters, MSD has now decided it can make an exception for superannuitants and veterans who are unable to travel home to New Zealand from Australia because of Covid.

MSD chief executive Debbie Power said it understood superannuitants who left for Australia during the travel bubble were in a “unique and challenging situation”.

Although it was always clear MIQ could be a possibility if travel bubble closed, superannuitants who travelled to Australia during the quarantine-free travel period could not have reasonably foreseen they would be unable to return for a period greater than six months, she said.

The “scale of demand” for MIQ spaces and the difficulties superannuitants were facing had only recently become apparent, she said.

The ministry would now consider continuing to make payments “on a case-by-case” to pensioners who were in Australia for more than 26 weeks and whose absence from New Zealand was “solely linked to the travel bubble closure”, she said.

The stress on pensioners who risked losing their NZ Super payments and having to repay thousands of dollars was highlighted last month by Rae and Winston Wallace, an elderly couple from Arrowtown who flew to Australia in April to support their daughter and grandson.

They had their return flights in October cancelled, leaving them unable to get a place in MIQ and facing a bill of more than $13,000 to repay NZ Super.

The couple are “extremely happy and grateful” the decision has been made.

In an email to Stuff, they said “is a little disappointing it has to be applied for and that will be a yet another stressful process added to what is already a stressful a situation for many people but a massive relief too”.

“It is a huge relief, for everyone else stuck in Australia.”

Prior to MSD’s rethink, Southland MP Joseph Mooney had described the situation the couple had been left in as “heartless”.

Retirement commissioner Jane Wrightson said she was pleased MSD had used its discretion to find a way to help.

“I support New Zealand’s longstanding policy regarding restrictions on pension payments when pensioners are overseas for long periods. It is a policy that is fair in ordinary times, but one that does not envisage the extraordinary cards Delta has dealt,” she said.

MSD said there were legal provisions that allowed it to make exceptions to the 26-week rule, on a case-by-case basis, if there were “unforeseeable” reasons why a person could not return to New Zealand.

These have previously been applied to people who have been unable to return in that timeframe due to serious illness.