Woman with kidney failure found her health insurance didn't cover dialysis

People who need treatment for life-threatening acute medical conditions generally get it in the public healthcare system, but if they do not have an immigration status that qualifies them for free treatment, they can expect to get an invoice asking them to pay.

A woman needing dialysis to keep her alive after she suffered end-stage kidney failure was shocked to discover her health insurance policy would not pay for the treatment.

The woman, who spoke English as a second language, complained to the Insurance and Financial Services Ombudsman (IFSO) scheme.

But after investigating, Insurance Ombudsman Karen Stevens concluded the woman's policy did not cover “acute” medical treatments like dialysis, which are provided by the taxpayer-funded public health system.

The woman did not qualify for publicly-funded treatment as her work visa had expired.

Stevens said the insurer had been within its rights to decline the woman’s claim as its policy did not cover dialysis.

But, Stevens said: “As the insurer also found she was ineligible for publicly funded health services because of her visa status, it cancelled the policy rather than accept premiums for a policy she could not use, and refunded the premiums already paid, as a good will gesture.”

The woman’s complaint about the insurer, which is not named in the IFSO decision, was a reminder to people to take the time to understand what they were covered for, Stevens said.

The woman had not applied for health insurance herself.

Instead, her cover was arranged by her husband through a financial adviser.

The insurer asked during the application process whether the woman was eligible for publicly-funded health services, which requires a current work visa.

She confirmed she was, but the end date for the cover was given as 2022​, not 2020​, and when she was hospitalised, she no longer qualified for healthcare funded by the taxpayer.

Insurance and financial services ombudsman Karen Stevens urges people to read the insurance policies they sign up for.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Health said acute care was medical treatment without which a person would die, or without which the person’s condition could deteriorate to become life-threatening or significantly debilitating.

“Anyone requiring acute services can receive the services they require,” he said.

However, he said: “If they are not eligible, they can expect to be invoiced for the services they received.”

The woman told Stevens she had showed the adviser her visa when the insurance application was filled in, and hadn’t understood much of what the adviser was saying, because English wasn’t her first language.

Stevens suggested the woman complain to her financial adviser’s dispute resolution scheme, and arranged for an interpreter to help her do so.

Stevens said people must take care to ensure all the information supplied for insurance purposes was correct.

“If the wrong information is provided it can mean a policy does not respond to a claim, leaving the claimant with nothing but heartache. Furthermore, it’s very important to take the time to understand what is covered by each policy,” she said.

“The right questions at the right time could make a huge difference when you come to make a claim,” she said.

“All too often we see complaints from consumers who don’t have a grasp of what they’re covered for in their policy.”

People with language or literacy issues could find it particularly hard to understand their policies, and needed to make sure they told their adviser they needed assistance from the first contact, Stevens said.