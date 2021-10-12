Pay-it-forward software startup raises $1.3 million

A Tauranga-based software company creating a new way for consumers to donate to charity has raised over $1.3 million for a business expansion.

GoGenerosity​ is a software platform that allows customers to “pay it forward” by donating to charity through a small business.

At the checkout, customers choose to pay a little extra on top of the price of their purchase. That extra money is collected by the business, and converted into goods or services which are then donated to charity.

Co-founder of GoGenerosity​ Rohan McCloskey​ developed the concept after he saw the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown on the Tauranga business community.

McCloskey​ knew people wanted to support their community, but he also knew that many had been hard hit by Covid-19 and didn’t feel they were in a position to do so.

So he and co-founder Aidan Lett​ created a digital addition to a point-of-sale system that collected donations from customers, and let small businesses use those donations to support local charities.

McCloskey​ described GoGenerosity​ as a software system that allowed charity to function differently.

Supplied Rohan McCloskey and Aidan Lett founded GoGenerosity as a way to simplify and enhance the everyday donations of Kiwi consumers.

“Most people when they are asked for money at point of sale they assume that money is just being sent off to charity. That is the major point of difference for what we do, money does not leave the business,” McCloskey​ said.

If a customer donated a dollar through GoGenerosity​ at a petrol station, that dollar would be combined with all the other donations, and used by the petrol station to supply petrol to families in need.

“From customer to business to charity, the money stays in the community during the entire process,” McCloskey​ said.

GoGenerosity​ itself is not a charity, and businesses will pay a monthly subscription fee to access the service.

The service tracked money going in and out of the business, so users and business owners could see the donations being put to work.

Neither the businesses involved, nor Go Generosity received tax benefits through the charitable donations.

In current testing across the Bay of Plenty region, 30 businesses had signed up to the platform.

In the last eight months those businesses have collected and donated over $40,000 worth of goods and services to charity.

Jesse Fairburn​, owner of Rain Bar and Restaurant​ in Papamoa, is one of those business owners.

Supplied Jesse Fairburn, owner of Rain Bar and Restaurant, says it is a great feeling for both the business owner and the customer to see the impact their donations have.

Fairburn​ said the service was an easy way for business owners to get involved in their community.

“Sometimes the generosity can get lost, and you don’t know where the money is going. This service has an open trail, and you can see directly where and how the money is being spent,” Fairburn​ said.

Fairburn​ said a standout moment for him was when he supplied food to a family in need and saw that family get back on their feet and become regular customers of his restaurant.

While the platform currently is only in use in the Bay of Plenty region, McCloskey​ planned to expand the service into national and global markets.

After a successful capital raise of $1.3m, McCloskey​ said it was great to see the support of investors getting behind the concept.

McCloskey​ said the money would be used to roll out GoGenerosity​ on a national scale, before he entered the international market.

“We are planning to enter the Australian market in 2022. From then on 2023 we want to go into the US, India and Asia. But first and foremost we want to meet the need in our own backyard in New Zealand,” McCloskey​ said.

McCloskey​ said he was in talks with major retailers which could see GoGenerosity​ become a common fixture at local checkouts.

“I just encourage people to keep an eye out for us, and to remember to pay it forward. Every little bit matters,” McCloskey ​said.

The overall goal is for the Go Generosity platform to meet the needs of 100 million people annually, McCloskey​ said.