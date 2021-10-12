Facebook bans NZ period underwear ad over use of real blood

An ad which uses real blood to depict periods has been banned by Facebook, which says the content violates its “shock and scare” policy.

New Zealand brand AWWA released the 90-second ad for its period underwear this month, aiming to give an “honest portrayal” of menstruation, including real blood.

The ad is set during lockdown and features two flatmates menstruating in sync, one wearing AWWA underwear, the other using traditional period products.

Menstrual blood is shown multiple times during the clip.

The ad is being played on TVNZ OnDemand and YouTube, but was rejected by Facebook which said its content violated the platform’s advertising policies.

Richard Drew/AP Facebook’s policy on “sensational content” also bans ads depicting violence, mutilation, torture and graphic medical procedures.

“’Ads must not contain shocking, sensational, disrespectful or excessively violent content’, as per the policy,” it told AWWA.

A 15-second censored version of the ad had since been created and linked from Facebook to the AWWA website, which plays the full uncensored version.

Scott Hammond/Stuff New Zealand brand AWWA says its ad was intended to be realistic and relatable. (File photo)

AWWA global brand director Holly Dean McDaniel said its intention was not to shock or offend viewers but to create a realistic and relatable campaign.

AWWA had approached Spencer Bailey, head of Facebook NZ, for further explanation but had not received a response, she said.

Facebook spokeswoman Antonia Sanda told Stuff encouraging open discussion about the issues facing New Zealand women was important to the company’s values and the ad was running on AWWA’s own Facebook page.

Sanda did not provide clarification of Facebook's policies in relation to the AWWA ad before deadline.

AWWA co-founders Michele Wilson and Kylie Matthews said period care brands had historically shied away from the truths of menstruating, “using ads steeped in euphemisms – blue liquids, the cat playing with tampons, the boyfriend dressed as a robot with his girlfriend’s pads.”

Wilson said it was time to change the narrative.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff AWWA co-founder and chief executive Michele Wilson says its campaign aims to remove the stigma around periods. (File photo)

“It’s disappointing that Facebook doesn't want to normalise the conversation around periods in 2021.

“The aim of AWWA's campaign was to remove the stigma and taboos from what is a perfectly normal bodily function that half the population experience.”

Several previous campaigns for period products also sparked complaints and controversy.

Last month, the Advertising Standards Authority threw out 22 complaints over TV, OnDemand and billboard ads for Libra's period underwear.

The ads featured the words "wear, bleed, wash, repeat" and had imagery to demonstrate each word.

The TV ads included a shot of a woman's hands wringing out what appeared to be water and menstrual blood from a pair of underpants.

Complainants said the ads were offensive, especially if seen at dinner time, and one also said the ad was not culturally sensitive.

However, the complaints board said the ads did not reach the threshold to cause serious or widespread offence.