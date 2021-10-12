Ebert Construction receivership comes up short; unsecured creditors owed $124m

Ebert Construction went into receivership in 2018 after expanding into commercial apartment developments.

Ebert Construction's three-year receivership has ended, leaving unsecured creditors like tradespeople short an estimated $124 million.

The big Wellington-based construction company was put into receivership on July 31, 2018, after almost 19 years in business. The receivers were unable to realise enough funds to cover the 338 unsecured creditors who have filed claims with the liquidators for $124m.

At the time of its collapse, Ebert had 15 projects underway, including the Indian High Commission's new headquarters in Wellington, the Union Green apartment development in Auckland, the Library Lane apartments in Albany, a unit at Middlemore Hospital, and two factories for milk processor Synlait.

The construction firm came unstuck when it expanded from building dairy factories to commercial apartments where it had less experience. The directors pulled the plug after a review found some of its commercial projects were either losing money or expected to lose money, which meant it was unable to continue trading.

“Ebert Construction had a particular sort of sector that they worked in originally and they expanded out from that, as many do when you are growing your business,” said PwC executive director Lara Bennett, who worked on the receivership. “It was the new work where they suffered their losses.

“When people grow very quickly or grow into different areas of their business very quickly, it’s really important to make sure that you plan that well and monitor it well to make sure you can succeed.”

When PwC was appointed, Ebert’s records showed fixed assets, intangibles and investments with a net book value of $91,000.

However the receivers generated $225,000 from asset sales as they were able to sell additional plant and equipment that had been set aside for projects yet to be completed.

The receivers also pulled in $5m owed from contracts, $1.9m from IRD and $272,000 of other income.

The largest amount paid out related to a BNZ loan. BNZ had a $6.1m claim at the time of the receivership, which was later transferred to one of the guarantors, Ebert Investments. The receivership paid $3.4m towards the security, $570,000 short of what was owed.

The second largest amount paid out was to the receivers, who got $1.2m in remuneration and $66,000 in disbursements.

SUPPLIED Ebert Construction was building the Union Green apartment development in Auckland when the company collapsed. (file photo)

No payment was made in respect of a $3.5m advance claimed by Ebert managing director Kelvin Hale and another Ebert shareholder who wasn’t named.

Ebert’s 113 staff received $642,000 in preferential payments in October 2018. However the latest liquidators report by BDO notes that staff have claimed a further $757,000 in employee entitlements that are in excess of the statutory preferential limit.

The BDO report said liquidators have not undertaken a review of the claims, so have not accepted or rejected them.

PwC’s final report said there was no money left over from Ebert’s receivership to pay unsecured trade creditors, although sub-contractors received $3.7m of the $9.3m total retentions held aside in trust.

The receivers said they recognised it has been “an extremely difficult situation” for the many people and businesses impacted.

“Ultimately there was a shortfall in the receivership. We were appointed to recover a debt and we were not able to recover all of it,” Bennett said. “It’s always distressing to see it happen.

“When one of these companies goes into receivership, it is always difficult. A construction company seems to reach far and wide because they are usually quite large.”

She said most of the projects started up again relatively quickly, which usually meant sub-contractors could get back to work on site.

However she said it caused a lot of disruption and “everybody loses”.