Hamilton's business awards nights postponed till 2022, due to Covid-19 uncertainty

The Business Awards for 2021 have been postponed till February 2022.

Two business award nights have fallen victim to Covid-19, with the Central Business Awards and the Waikato Chamber of Commerce Business Awards both postponed.

The Business Awards were to be held at the Claudelands Event Centre on November 12, but the Waikato Chamber of Commerce announced the “tough decision” on Monday saying the event will not be going ahead this year.

The event, which culminates in a glitzy awards dinner, has been moved to February 9, 2022.

Chief executive Don Good said the Chamber team spent a great deal of time understanding how they could go ahead with the gala dinner under different Covid-19 alert levels.

Tom Lee/Stuff Waikato Chamber of Commerce CEO Don Good said the decision to postpone the gala dinner was a tough one.

One scenario was a virtual event, but “we felt that people are feeling somewhat jaded by all things virtual.”

An online event simply is not the same as being at a table with your colleagues, Good said.

“Now more than ever we can see the importance of ensuring that as many Kiwis are fully vaccinated so that we can safely run large-scale events like this in 2022 and beyond,” he said

Hamilton Central Business Association general manager Vanessa Williams also confirmed that their awards were being postponed from November 3 until March 2, 2022.

“I am sure not entirely unexpected we have made the very difficult decision to postpone the CBD Awards.”

The businesses that have already entered are still valid and judging is underway.

For those who have already purchased tickets a full refund will be provided and tickets will go on sale again in the new year.