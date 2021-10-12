Ian Taylor's MIQ plan for business travel will be trialled after Government approval

Isabella Carter's father works in China, but has been unable to get a spot in MIQ to come back home. Isabella has written a letter to Prime Minister describing the MIQ system as cruel.

Animation Research founder Sir Ian Taylor’s​ plan for a private self-isolation system for international travel will be trialled after getting approval from the Government.

The plan was designed to free up MIQ space for Kiwis returning from abroad, by letting essential business travellers self-isolate at home after taking tests pre-departure and on arrival.

Taylor had vented his frustrations about the existing system to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in a LinkedIn post in June, saying it was barbaric to deny one of his US-based staff members a place in quarantine, when he was trying to return to New Zealand to spend time with his sick father.

A specialist treating employee Simon Chattington’s​ “desperately ill” father suggested that any family overseas should return to spend time with him, but Chattington​ did not qualify for one of the limited number of beds available because he could not guarantee his father was going to die within six months.

Taylor’s plan, called #151 Off The Bench, gained approval from the Ministry for Business Innovation and Employment on Friday, and will see him taking a self-funded round trip from Dunedin to Auckland, Los Angeles, San Francisco and back using the most up to date tests for Covid-19 available. The idea is that he would not take up any space in MIQ.

Taylor said he had been planning it for a while by gathering all the relevant technologies available.

“MIQ was a problem and there a lot of people needed to get home and also a lot of businesses needed to travel and get back as well ... to really keep the economy going and keep jobs and keep things moving there are trips you have to make.”

Supplied Dunedin businessman Ian Taylor has approval to trial a new Coivd-safe travel plan for essential business trips.

It was less important when the whole world was locked down but now many countries had moved on, and they didn’t see why New Zealand wasn’t open, he said. The idea was that the system would only be open to people who absolutely had to travel and could book and confirm the time they were returning, he said.

Under the plan, travellers would have to prove that they didn’t have Covid when they got on the plane and also take tests on arrival. They would also have to limit any possible exposure while overseas by observing safety protocols and not moving around more than necessary.

The groups that would use the system, usually small business teams, would be “hugely invested” in not breaking the rules because of the costs.

If it proved successful it could then be rolled out to larger groups such as sports teams.

MBIE would tick of all of the tests used in the trial, including a new microjet test, which took just 25 minutes to run and could be done ahead of departure, Taylor said.

In the future tests could be available in airports as people checked in. If a traveller tested positive they would return to their hotel for another two weeks.

On arrival travellers would go straight into isolation. Initially it would be for the full two-week period but in future the time spent in isolation could be shortened to a couple of days, he said.

Supplied/Stuff Offshore drilling worker Toshi Brunning pictured with his son's Matthew and Arley, will have just one day with his family before having to return to his job in the Timor Sea, due to the lengthy stay in MIQ and his six week on six week off roster.

Last week offshore drilling worker Toshi Brunning told Stuff he was preparing to throw in his 15-year career after difficulties coming home to spend time with family because of MIQ capacity.

With a six weeks on, six weeks off roster, he will have to spend one month in quarantine for just one day with his Taranaki family before flying back to Darwin and transferring out to an oil rig on the Timor Sea.

Brunning is one of more than 400 offshore oil and gas workers who have been fighting for the Government to provide an alternative MIQ facility, either at home self-isolation or guaranteed MIQ spots, for fly in-fly out (Fifo) workers.