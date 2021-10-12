Air NZ receives additional $170 million in subsidies as Government continue to support cargo flights

Air NZ will receive up to $170 million in subsidies as the Government extends its air freight support scheme.

The Maintaining International Air Connectivity scheme was announced in March, to ensure a regular schedule of international air services during Covid-19.

Under the scheme, the Government supported the cost of international flying by airlines that participated in cargo flights.

The MIAC scheme was an extension of a $600m Government package to support the aviation industry during Covid-19.

So far, $321m of Government subsidies had been given to Air NZ in support of the continued transportation of air freight.

Over the next five months a further $170m of subsidies will be awarded to the ailrine.

Air NZ general manager of cargo Anna Palairet​ said over the summer New Zealand produce would be in high demand.

Alden Williams/Stuff

“Our busy export season runs from November through to March, so it’s excellent to see the MIAC financial support scheme extended to cover this five-month period,” Palairet​ said.

Palairet​ said that the scheme had allowed the business to carry over 100,000 tonnes of cargo into and out of New Zealand since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Because of [the scheme], there hasn’t been a single day when an international Air New Zealand flight hasn’t taken off, carrying cargo and/or bringing home more than 70,000 Kiwis from overseas,” Palairet​ said.

Transport Minister Michael Wood​ said the scheme allowed for airline support to reduce as passenger numbers increased.

“Securing our recovery is a key focus for the Government and we are carefully watching the international aviation market,” Wood said.

Airfreight capacity was at 90 per cent of pre-Covid levels thanks to the schemes, which helped keep trade channels open and maintain supply of time-critical goods like medicine into New Zealand, he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Transport Minister Michael Wood​ said the scheme was a crucial way for air freight to be maintained while passenger numbers dropped.

“Since May last year, Government support has enabled more than 7000 flights carrying over 136,000 tonnes of airfreight worth around $10 billion.”

Nearly 75,000 people returned to New Zealand on flights supported by the scheme, just over half the total number of people to pass through MIQ facilities, he said.

“It’s unlikely those journeys or the freight moved would have been possible without [the scheme],” Wood​ said.

The recent extension will give the scheme the ability to operate through to the end of March 2022.

Air NZ will be supported for approximately 65 flights per week to destinations including Los Angeles, Vancouver, Hong Kong, Shanghai and key Pacific ports.

While the trans-Tasman and Rarotonga bubbles remain suspended, air freight services to Australia and the Cook Islands will also continue to operate through the scheme.