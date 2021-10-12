Limited choice for Christmas shoppers this year, Kiwibank economist says

Christmas shoppers may find less choice this year than last, as global shipping companies divert their ships to the most profitable destinations, restricting services to New Zealand.

“Don't be surprised, if you get the same Christmas presents as everybody else,” says Kiwibank economist Mary Jo Vergara.

She says global supply chain pain means shoppers may face a more limited selection when Christmas shopping this year.

“There’s clearly no lack of demand in the economy. But the ongoing disruptions to global supply chains questions whether there is sufficient supply to meet demand,” Vergara says.

“With NZ sitting at the edge of the earth, shipping routes are being severed.”

Vergara says: “Several media report international shipping companies abandoning the relatively remote and marginal trans-Tasman routes in favour of profitable routes between China, Europe and the US.”

That appeared to be feeding through into more limited choice in stores.

“Anecdotally, we’ve heard of retailers limiting their stock to just a handful of brands, and holding on to more inventory than usual,” Vergara says.

Kristie Boland/Stuff Hair and Barber New Zealand executive chair Niq James says employees and clients are both safest if everyone is wearing masks in salons and barber shops during Covid-19 level 2.

“The business model has shifted from ‘Just in Time’ to ‘Just in Case’," Vergara says.

The economy has taken a knock from the latest waves of restrictions imposed by the Government in a bid to stamp out Delta.

Service sector companies have been struggling, especially in Auckland, which is the front-line in the dying days of the Government’s elimination strategy.

Total Kiwibank credit and debit card spend was down almost 8 per cent in August, Vergara said.

“Spend picked up in September as restrictions outside of Auckland were gradually relaxed. Contactless service saw a 1.8 per cent rebound in spending on goods. Services spend however is still down 5 per cent in the month, albeit an improvement from the 15 per cent drop in August.”

Businesses were better prepared for the current trading restrictions after having learnt lessons during the first nationwide lockdown last year, Vergara said.

The drop in spending during the first lockdown last year was deeper than the drop in August this year.

But this year’s bounceback was slower, hindered by the staggered easing of restrictions on freedoms of movement and commerce.

“The rebound is looking less like last year’s Red Bull-powered hill sprint, and more like a herbal tea inspired jog uphill,” Vergara says.

Retailers continue to have a tough time, especially in Auckland.

“Retail service spend however is showing a slower ascent from the lockdown lows. A recovery in retail requires more lenient restrictions,” Vergara says.

“Spend on services recorded a meaningful lift once contactless service was allowed. But many retailers are still unable to open due to the limitations on people gatherings.”

“Level 3 isn’t just ‘level 4 with takeaways’ but ‘Level 4 with takeaways and Mitre 10’,” Vergara says.

Spending in areas where there were no restrictions had returned to pre-Delta lockdown levels.

“The Kiwi economy entered the latest lockdown on a firm footing,” Vergara says.

“But the Delta outbreak has disrupted the recovery. We are expecting a 7 per cent fall in GDP [in the third quarter]. A short, sharp fall from lockdown.”