Recycled content in Meadow Fresh milk bottles 'significant' move for the country

One and two litre Meadow Fresh milk bottles will now be made using 30 per cent recycled HDPE plastic, in a first for a New Zealand dairy brand.

A move to use more recycled plastic in milk bottles is expected to cut the amount of “virgin plastic” being used by about 250 tonnes a year, from 830 tonnes.

One and two-litre Meadow Fresh milk bottles are now made using 30 per cent recycled HDPE plastic.

The goal is to use 100 per cent recycled HDPE for the bottles by the end of the decade.

Most milk bottles are made from 100 per cent virgin plastic, produced from a petrochemical feedstock such as crude oil or natural gas.

Recycled HDPE was made from recycled waste from kerbside bins, which was sorted in special facilities and sent to a recycler to be reprocessed.

WasteMINZ chairman of resource recovery and recycling sector group George Fietje said it was great to see companies using recycled materials and designing packaging that enabled them to be more easily recycled.

“With a regulated product stewardship for plastic packaging in the pipeline more companies need to follow suit in order to provide a market for recycled content and reduce our demand for virgin materials. Hopefully this will lead to like for like recycling in New Zealand of HDPE so that milk bottles get turned back into milk bottles,” she said.

Meadow Fresh brand owner Goodman Fielder chief executive Bernard Duignan said it was an important milestone for the business.

The new bottles didn’t contain white resin, which allowed for the bottle to be recycled into new plastic bottles and other food packaging. The previous bottles could only be used in non-food packaging items like crates and building products, he said.

All Meadow Fresh milk bottles were fully recyclable.

Professor Johan Verbeek, director at the Plastics Centre of Excellence and member of the University of Auckland’s Faculty of Engineering, said the move was good for consumers and the planet.

“Designing packaging to fit with our current infrastructure is critical for improving recycling. The decision to remove white pigment is a very wise decision and certainly a big step in the right direction.”

Plastics NZ chief executive Rachel Barker said it was a “really significant” moment for the country.

supplied The move to produce the milk bottles with 30 per cent recycled plastic is ‘really significant’ for New Zealand, says Plastics NZ chief executive Rachel Barker.

While there were lots of examples of recycled PET plastics used for food and beverage containers, it was the first example of locally manufactured HDPE packing being used that contained recycled content.

“Utilisation of recycled content is an important part of our transition to a low-emissions circular economy. It provides the pull-through and economic value for the plastics we put in our recycling bins,” she said.

The recycled HDPE was probably sourced from overseas but provided a strong incentive for local sorting and pre-processing of dairy containers back into food-grade material.

“This is very timely with the government’s $50 million Plastics Innovation Fund opening up on November 1.”

Removing the white resin was also a good move as plastics with no colour had a higher market value, as it meant they could be used in a much bigger number of end-markets, Barker said.