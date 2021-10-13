Locomotive's swim in Picton harbour proves fatal for ageing engine

Security camera footage shows the moment a remote-controlled shunter train and wagon drive off a linkspan into Picton harbour.

A locomotive that plunged into Picton harbour last month has been retired, instead of being repaired.

The remote-controlled shunter train, and the wagon it was towing, went off a linkspan that was not connected to a ship on the afternoon of September 1.

While the wagon floated and was pulled from the water that evening, the 50-tonne locomotive lay on the sea floor for two more days while a complex retrieval plan was brought together.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Workers watch from the wharf as the locomotive is pulled from Picton harbour.

Specialist airbags were used to float the locomotive, before it was towed around the wharf to where two 300-tonne cranes lifted it onto a truck, on the evening of September 3.

KiwiRail chief operating officer Todd Moyle said this week the investigation into the incident was still under way, and he was not in a position to make any comment on its findings.

Similarly, the total cost of the incident had not yet been finalised, he said.

However, Moyle was able to confirm the locomotive would not be returned to service, due to the time it spent submerged in salt water.

The locomotive would have needed a great deal of work before being put back on the tracks – at a minimum, its electrical systems would need to be completely replaced, Moyle said.

“The cost of this would have been considerable, and as the locomotive was already approaching retirement, the decision was taken to bring that forward, and to salvage usable major components from it to support the balance of the shunt fleet.”

The wagon was being refurbished, and would be returned to service.

SCOTT HAMMOND/ Stuff.co.nz The remote-controlled shunt locomotive was lifted out of the water on the evening of September 3, 2021.

In the meantime, KiwiRail had installed a derailer in the yard to prevent locomotives travelling onto the ramp unintentionally, Moyle said.

“A derailer works by derailing equipment that travels over it while it is activated.

“While derailment can be damaging to equipment and track, and require considerable time and expense to remedy, derailers are used in situations where there is a risk of greater damage if it is allowed to proceed past the derail point.”