Settling for less: The Kiwis giving up working overseas overqualified for the NZ workforce

Specialised oil and gas worker Brent Snooks has left his job on the oil rigs overseas to work in his family-owned New Plymouth café.

An oil and gas worker who spent $12,000 on MIQ spaces has opted to lose half of his six-figure salary to stay in New Zealand.

Brent Snooks has been working in the oil and gas industry for more than 17 years, and has recently been a tool pusher on rigs in the Middle East.

Snooks was in charge of all the tools, supplies and equipment on the rig, as well as supervising all drilling activities, managing contractors and responsible for the health and safety of his staff.

But the Taranaki man decided to leave it all behind two months ago after he was forced to be away from family for up to six months at a time, and the cost of trying to get home topped $12,000.

RNZ's The Detail podcast sheds light on the Managed Isolation and Quarantine booking system which is overwhelmed daily by thousands of New Zealanders trying for a highly contested space.

“For my mental health, it was just too much time away,” he said.

Snooks doesn’t believe he’ll return to the oil and gas industry as the pandemic continues, and there were a limited number of rigs in New Zealand.

And despite one arriving in December, it would require him dropping about three positions to get a job within the industry.

Instead, he has opted to clean the dishes and serve customers at his family-owned cafe, The Hub, and co-owns Vin Bar, in New Plymouth, which they had started as a way to set them up for retirement.

His yearly income, which was more than $100,000, has dropped significantly since resigning.

“It’ll be over half of what I was earning,” he said.

Former Newshub European correspondent Lloyd Burr recently returned home from Britain to take up the job of Magic Talk's drive show host.

Burr, 33, left for Britain about three-and-a-half years ago, and extended his contract with Newshub after the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

He agonised over whether or not to take on the drive show host job, despite it being “no secret” Magic Talk had had a few bumps in the road.

But he said he was a guy who backed the underdog.

Supplied Lloyd Burr has just returned from a three-year stint as Newshub's Europe correspondent to be the drive show host on Magic Talk.

Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) migration manager David Paterson said the ministry did not track how many Kiwis had returned home from overseas since March last year and found employment.

Butthe Survey of New Zealand Arrivals, a cross-government initiative, which surveyed returnees (and others arrivals) collected information on their intentions, he said.

The survey included all people aged 18 years or over, who had been living overseas and intending to stay in New Zealand for longer than three months.

“The first findings represent the 31,508 who arrived in New Zealand between August last year and 9 January.

Of these 10 per cent were returning to a job they already held in New Zealand, 37 per cent had a new job in New Zealand and 13 per cent had a job overseas they could continue to work in while in New Zealand.

A further 35 per cent were not working in paid employment at the time of the survey.