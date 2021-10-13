Countdown limits ibuprofen sales to one pack per customer

Sales of paracetamol were limited at Countdown stores last year to one pack per person, and now ibuprofen will also be limited.

Countdown supermarkets will limit the sale of ibuprofen and items containing ibuprofen to one pack per customer, following similar limitations on the sale of paracetamol last year.

In a July 2020 report, coroner David Robinson recommended limiting sales of paracetamol to help reduce the risk of overdose. He had concerns it had become to easy for anyone to purchase large quantities of over-the-counter painkillers.

Countdown’s head pharmacist, Jeremy Armes, said broadening the limit to include the sale of ibuprofen in its stores was the right thing to do for the safety of customers.

READ MORE:

* Mum calls for age restriction on paracetamol sales after daughter's overdose attempt

* Countdown limiting paracetamol sales following student's accidental overdose

* Coronavirus: Ibuprofen could aggravate virus, but it's too early to be certain



“For many Kiwis ibuprofen and paracetamol are safe and affordable pain relief options conveniently available in supermarkets, which are often open when pharmacies and doctors aren’t.

“Both are incredibly useful and effective medicines, but as with all medicines they should be treated with care and only used as instructed.”

Ibuprofen did not have the same risk profile as paracetamol, but misuse could still be harmful.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Countdown trials new self-service technology in Cambridge.

“In situations where a customer might want to buy larger quantities, we think the safest way to do this is in a pharmacy environment where a pharmacist can talk through their proper use and risks one-on-one,” Armes said.

Accidental or intentional overdose could have tragic consequences and awareness, education and support were the keys to mental and physical wellbeing, and reducing risk was important, he said.

Ibuprofen was used for the treatment of mild to moderate pain. Customers needing chronic and long-term pain relief could be prescribed larger quantities from their GP or visit a Countdown pharmacy in-store, he said.

Where to get help