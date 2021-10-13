Covid-19: KFC dishing up free chicken to vaccinated Kiwis

Forget the post-jab lollipop, KFC is dishing up free chicken to New Zealanders vaccinated against Covid-19.

Over the next fortnight, the fast food chain will reward vaccinated customers in two regions each day with a free popcorn chicken snack box.

To claim the “lolli-popcorn chicken” proof of vaccination must be presented in-store or at the drive-through.

Every region will have two separate days to claim the free meal, beginning with Waikato and Bay of Plenty on Wednesday, followed by Canterbury and Hawke’s Bay on Thursday.

New Zealanders’ love of a tasty treat is increasingly being used to drive up vaccination rates.

Alden Williams/Stuff KFC is dishing up free chicken to New Zealanders vaccinated against Covid-19. (File photo)

On Monday, Hamiltonians queued outside McDonald's Frankton to take advantage of a one-day deal offering a burger combo with a side of Pfizer.

Complimentary bacon butties have been used to entice and reward vaccine recipients in Taranaki, while those in Christchurch have been lured with free fish and chips.

Both Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield have said they want 90 per cent of New Zealand’s eligible population vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, about 59 per cent of New Zealanders aged 12 and over had been fully vaccinated and about 83 per cent had received one dose.

To help reach the approximately 20 per cent of eligible people not yet vaccinated, authorities have launched a vaccination drive culminating in Super Saturday on October 16.