A2 Milk shares surge 12% on optimism its main sales channel to China is open again

Investors are optimistic about the outlook for A2 Milk after a positive report from infant formula company Bubs in Australia.

Shares in The a2 Milk Company have rocketed higher on optimism that disruption to its key sales channel to China is behind it.

A2 Milk shares closed up 12 per cent at $6.90 on the NZX, making them to the biggest gainer on the market.

The specialty milk marketer has suffered setbacks during Covid-19 as border closures prevented Chinese tourists and students shipping its premium infant formula back to China, in what is known as the daigou trade.

However a positive first quarter report from infant formula company Bubs Australia has given investors optimism. Bubs reported sales of its infant formula in the daigou channel jumped 6.5 times on the prior year and were up 265 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

“They basically said that their daigou channel had recovered and that they felt that the worst of Covid was behind them,” said Hamilton Hindin Greene investment adviser Jeremy Sullivan. “It’s a similar company doing similar stuff with an update that was very positive.”

RNZ Today on The Detail Emile Donovan talks to Sam Dickie, a senior portfolio manager at Fisher Funds, to talk about the company’s roller coaster ride, and how one of its greatest strengths has become its greatest weakness.

Given the lack of Chinese tourists and students, companies have turned to corporate daigou to resell and ship their products directly to Chinese customers, Sullivan said.

“Bubs have come out and said that channel has now recovered and that they see significant growth going forward even if Covid stays the way it is now,” he said.

Milk processing company Synlait, whose biggest customer is A2 Milk, gained 5 per cent to $3.82.

A2 Milk has achieved huge success in China, the world’s largest infant formula market, where its A2 protein infant milk powder was seen as easier to digest than the more common A1 protein.

The collapse of the daigou trade has affected A2 Milk’s other sales channels as well because daigou traders were effectively like online social media influencers for A2 Milk’s products and their recommendations reached parts of China where A2 Milk didn’t have a presence.

Still, the hit to the daigou market isn’t the only issue that has plagued A2 Milk during the pandemic.

Fear about the potential impact of Covid-19 on pregnancy has caused people in China to delay having children, further shrinking the market for infant formula.

Competition from local Chinese companies has also increased after they were shunned following the Sanlu contaminated infant formula scandal in 2008, with products launched by Feihe, Yili, Junlebao and Wandashun.

Imported products have faced further headwinds due to shipping delays and consumer concerns in China about the potential risk of catching Covid from imported tins.

“There’s still challenges ahead, but this is light at the end of the tunnel,” Sullivan said. “These two businesses are very similar, and it’s very encouraging to see the gains that Bubs has made.”

A2 Milk’s shares have been hammered, down 57 per cent over the past year, as management have cut their forecasts multiple times over the past year, and warned in August that the coming year would be challenging and volatile.

Australian law firm Slater and Gordon has alleged misleading or deceptive conduct by A2 Milk, and a breach of continuous disclosure rules following four downgrades, two in late 2020 and two this year.

The claim filed in the Supreme Court of Victoria was on behalf of investors who bought A2 Milk shares on the Australian and New Zealand stock exchanges between August 19, 2020, and May 9, 2021.

A2 Milk has said it will “vigorously defend” the class action.