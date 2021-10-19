Joyya tops the list but Farmers gets an F in ethical fashion report

Fast fashion is an environment killer. What can we do to reduce our footprint? Reporter Debrin Foxcroft tackles the fast fashion issue by wearing the same dress for eight weeks to reduce her clothing footprint and do her bit to save the planet.

New Zealand brands are lagging behind when it comes to taking accountability for supply chain emissions, according to the latest Ethical Fashion Report.

The report – compiled by Tearfund – graded 98 companies representing more than 400 brands from A to F on a number of criteria including environmental management, worker empowerment, auditing and supplier relationships, transparency and traceability, and policies.

Ten companies with headquarters in New Zealand, and 13 companies operating in the country, were assessed.

Joyya was the only New Zealand company to get an A+, while AS Colour, Hallenstein Glasson Holdings, Kathmandu and Macpac all received an A and featured in the top 20 companies overall.

READ MORE:

* Kiwi fashion brands uphold some ethical standards in a broken system - Tearfund

* Accounting professor singles out NZX companies which 'morally' shouldn't have taken wage subsidy

* Farmers, Trelise Cooper get an F for worker empowerment and wages from ethical report



Joyya, formerly known as Freeset, is in the top four performing companies globally.

AS Colour, Barkers, Hallenstein Glasson Holdings, Macpac and Postie all saw improvements to previous grades, despite disruption from Covid-19.

Macpac also featured in the top 10 most improved companies, increasing from a B- to A.

The Warehouse, which was graded a C, did not engage with the research and was assessed on publicly available information, while Farmers received an F as it did not engage and had very little public information online about their supply chain practices, the report said.

Other popular brands researched in the report include H&M (A), Kmart and Target Australia (B) and Cotton On (B).

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Hallenstein Glasson Holdings featured in the top 20 most ethical fashion brands.

Tearfund education and advocacy manager Claire Gray said the research this year had found the fashion industry has improved in the basics.

“This means more of the brands we buy from will know what the factories are making their clothes, and workers are being provided with safer conditions,” she said.

And although the country had some top performing brands, the industry still had a long way to go.

The report found despite the number of companies publishing supplier lists had increased, tracing raw material suppliers had increased and companies using sustainable fibres had increased, there are still major room for improvements.

Supplied “The industry is on the right trajectory,” Tearfund education and advocacy manager Claire Gray said.

The fashion industry contributed up to 10 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, 70 per cent of which stemmed from supply chain activities, the report said,

It was the second largest polluter on Earth behind oil, contributing to 20 per cent of global waste water from fabric dyeing.

Only 29 per cent of companies had a public decarbonisation target, and NZ and Australian companies lagged their international counterparts in this area, the report said.

“Workers who work in the supply chains of fashion companies don’t earn enough to meet the basic needs.

“And there are still complex problems like forced labour and child labour that aren’t being addressed, there’s also the ginormous environmental impact of the fashion industry.

“The industry is on the right trajectory, and the beginning changes have taken place.”