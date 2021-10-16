Businesses caught out as NZ Post limits parcel collection in Auckland

Businesses in Auckland are scrambling to make alternative arrangements after NZ Post introduced limits on the number and size of parcels it will pick up for delivery in the city each day.

In an email to customers on Monday, NZ Post said while alert level 3 restrictions remained in place in Auckland, it still had significant challenges clearing the volume of items being sent in the city and maintaining a safe operating environment.

To help manage the situation, customers were asked to split their freight into Auckland and non-Auckland items.

Collection of Auckland items would be limited to 80 per cent of customers’ average volumes over the last two weeks.

Only non-Auckland items would be accepted for scheduled weekend collections and the collection of oversized items – weighing more than 25 kilograms – was suspended.

Supplied With pressure on its network not letting up, NZ Post is limiting the number and size of parcels it picks up in Auckland each day.

All freight being sent out of Auckland would be picked up as normal and collection of Auckland freight would be phased over the following week.

The changes left businesses large and small scrambling to make other arrangements and asking for patience from customers.

On Friday, department store Farmers said NZ Post had “significantly” limited both the size and number of parcels collected from its Auckland distribution centre each day.

“Furthermore, once your delivery has been accepted by NZ Post, we are seeing delays of up to 5 days or longer before NZ Post delivers your parcel,” it said in an email.

”We are working with other courier businesses to try and put in place additional delivery capacity to get your parcel to you as soon as possible.”

Family-owned Lego retailer Brick Store also told customers NZ Post would not be accepting any parcels for delivery within Auckland until the middle of next week.

However, it would continue to take orders and have them ready for pickup when possible.

NZ Post chief customer officer Bryan Dobson​ said the postal service was still seeing a “staggering” number of parcels being sent at alert level 3.

Limiting the items accepted into its network was necessary to help manage the increased flow of parcels and ensure the safety of its staff and customers, he said.

“We are currently delivering 60 per cent more items a week in Auckland. That’s around 700,000 items per week, compared to 440,000 per week prior to entering alert level 4,” he said.

“Most of our Auckland sites are now operating at maximum capacity, which is putting pressure on our teams as they continue to navigate workforce restrictions.”