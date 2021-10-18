Inflation jumps to 10-year high of 4.9%

An asset price bubble and supply chain problems appear to have combined to produce fertile ground for inflation.

Annual inflation has jumped to 4.9 per cent, Statistics NZ has reported.

The rise in inflation was higher than analysts had been forecasting and puts the rate almost 2 per cent above the top of the Reserve Bank’s target band, which may increase the pressure on the central bank to raise interest rates faster.

ASB chief executive Nick Tuffley said it expected annual inflation would rise above 5 per cent by the end of the year, with a clear risk high inflation persists “well into 2022 and likely beyond”.

The increase in the consumer price index is based on comparing prices in the three months to the end of September with prices for the same basket of goods and services a year earlier.

Annual inflation was up sharply from 3.3 per cent in the June quarter and ANZ has been forecasting it may peak early next year.

Prices rose 2.2 per cent when compared to the June quarter, which Stats NZ said was the biggest quarterly jump since 1987 if the impact of a GST rise in 2011 is excluded.

Economists had been expecting inflation to rise because supply chain problems caused by Covid are constraining the supply of goods at the same time as higher house prices and relatively full employment are boosting people’s sense of wealth and their appetite for spending.

But there is no clear consensus on how long inflation may continue climbing and how serious it could become.

The Reserve Bank had been expecting annual inflation would rise, but by a lesser amount to 4.1 per cent.

It, along with bank economists, are generally expecting higher inflation to be a relatively short-term phenomenon, and for inflation to drop back to within the Reserve Bank’s target band of 1 to 3 per cent before long.

Reserve Bank former chief economist, John McDermott, explains how inflation is measured and how it manifests itself.

But some economists, including Waikato University fellow Leo Krippner, have highlighted similarities with monetary conditions in the 1970s, when inflation was often in double-figures before peaking at 18.9 per cent in 1987.

Westpac economist Satish Ranchhod described the 4.9 per cent inflation rate as well above market forecasts.

“Today’s result supports our forecast for a series of rate hikes from the Reserve Bank over the coming months,” he said.

Stats NZ said prices rose broadly in the September quarter, but the main drivers were housing-related costs, including increases in the construction cost of new houses and local authority rates.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The higher cost of building new housing is one of the larger contributors to rising inflation.

Prices for the construction of new houses were up 4.5 per cent over the quarter, and up 12 per cent over the year.

“Both supply-chain challenges and high demand are pushing up the cost of building houses,” consumer prices manager Aaron Beck said.

“Construction firms reported that it is hard to get many materials needed to build a house and that there are higher labour and administration costs.”

The inflation data does not include the increase in the price of existing houses or of land for new housing.

Transport prices rose 4.2 per cent in the September quarter, due to higher prices for petrol, as well as international and domestic airfares.

Petrol prices rose 6.5 per cent in the quarter and 22 per cent for the year.

National Party finance spokesman Michael Woodhouse said the Government needed to “urgently recognise soaring inflation as the biggest medium-term threat” to the economy.

“The next big cost increase is unfortunately likely to now be mortgage costs as the Reserve Bank is forced to painfully increase interest rates as Kiwis and businesses try to recover from the current Covid outbreak,” he said.

The New Zealand dollar rose about a quarter of a US cent to US71c in the wake of the Stats NZ release, which could be explained by an expectation it makes larger interest rate rises more likely.