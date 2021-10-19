Investors give up returns to fight human trafficking

A new managed fund is offering investors zero returns and instead hopes to help tackle human trafficking.

The Nikko Asset Management Freedom Fund is unlike most managed funds on the market.

Rather than generate income for an investor, the returns from the fund are donated directly to Tearfund NZ, a charity working against global human trafficking.

Nikko AM managing director George Carter​ said the fund was an excellent option for charity in a low interest rate environment.

“Anyone who currently has money in a bank knows they are not getting a return of their money. So people might put some of their money into the Freedom Fund, and we will do some good with it,” Carter said.

The Freedom Fund aimed for a return of 2 per cent, the entirety of which is donated to Tearfund NZ.

Because the returns are classed as charitable donations they will be tax-exempt.

Supplied Nikko AM managing director George Carter said the Freedom Fund was a way for investors to use spare capital to fight human trafficking.

Nikko AM is also donating its management fee.

Tearfund NZ​ chief executive Ian McInnis​ said the money would be used to disrupt the infrastructure behind the human trafficking networks in Southeast Asia.

“Getting someone out of a trafficking situation is the easy part,” McInnis​ said.

Supplied Chief executive for Tearfund NZ Ian McInnis said in the last decade Tearfund has helped aid the prosecution of more than 169 human traffickers, now serving a total jail sentence of over 3000 years.

“Bringing to justice those who traffic people is much more difficult, but in our view that is the only way to break the cycle of abuse and put a stop to trafficking. If you just release someone from human trafficking and don’t act on the perpetrators you are likely to just have another victim,” McInnis​ said.

To properly destroy the trafficking infrastructure, Tearfund NZ works with lawyers in Thailand to legally prosecute those guilty of trafficking and to create a deterrent for those to participate in it, McInnis​ said.

In the last decade Tearfund NZ had enabled a total of 169 trafficking convictions for people serving a total of 3000 years of jail time.

Carter​ said it was crucial for the fund to create a way to provide a regular income stream for the charity.

“The volume of workload is so enormous. It is all good for a charity to get a single dollar donation but what they really need is an income stream,” Carter​ said.

“I am proud to have created a fund structure that can give this charity some certainty as to what money will be coming in,” Carter​ said.