NZ Super Fund ends campaign to reform Facebook, Alphabet and Twitter in the wake of the Christchurch terror attack

A Muslim man adjusts flowers at the entrance of the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch on March 15, 2020, the first anniversary of the mosque terror attack.

The NZ Super Fund is wrapping up its campaign to get Facebook​, Alphabet (Google)​ and Twitter ​to prevent violent and objectionable content being broadcast on their social media platforms.

The campaign was launched after the March 15​, 2019 attacks at mosques in Christchurch in which a terrorist murdered 51 people and injured 50 more, broadcasting his crimes live on social media.

NZ Super Fund’s senior investment strategist Katie Beith​ said the campaign had helped push social media companies to strengthen their defences against objectionable content

Beith led the coalition of 105​ fund managers from around the world​.

But, the coalition remained “frustrated and disappointed” that all three companies had continually declined requests to meet to with their directors to discuss the coalition’s concerns.

The NZ Super Fund is New Zealand’s sovereign wealth fund set up to manage nearly $69 billion​, which has been set aside to help pre-fund future NZ Super payments.

Its campaign involved recruiting some of the world’s largest fund and pension managers to pressure the three giant social media companies to change. Together the managers controlled a total of $13.5 trillion​ in their investment funds.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reflects on the last year following the Christchurch mosque shootings. First published in 2020.

The fund managers aimed to persuade the social media companies that strengthening defences against objectionable material, including the livestreaming of violence and hosting of videos depicting murder, was not only the right thing to do, but protected shareholders value.

“By speaking out we added an investor voice to the pressure these companies are under to take accountability and to reform,” Beith said.

Managing those issues was critical to the long-term success of Facebook​, Alphabet​ and Twitter, she said.​

During the campaign, high profile events, such as the storming of the US Capitol on January 6​, had also put the focus on social media platforms being used to spread hate and misinformation.

The campaign also coincided with the Christchurch Call, a campaign launched by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern​, and French President Emmanuel Macron​ to align countries around the world to press for urgent action to eliminate terrorist and violent extremist content online.

Beith said Alphabet, Facebook and Twitter had all moved to strengthen controls to prevent the livestreaming and distribution of objectionable content.

Getty Images French President Emmanuel Macron and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined forces to push for social media reforms following terrorist attacks in the two countries. This photograph was taken in 2018, before the attacks in Christchurch.

“They may not have acted fast enough, but I think they do understand the issues,” she said.

The NZ Super Fund commissioned a report by a New Zealand consultancy Brainbox to look at how social media companies had changed since the attacks in Christchurch.

Brainbox said the three companies now had strategies to rapidly coordinate, identify and classify objectionable content during events like terrorist attacks.

“Brainbox found that the measures put in place by the platforms are likely to be highly effective in mitigating the scale in which objectionable content of a similar type to the Christchurch terror attack, can be disseminated online,” Beith said.

Late last year​, Facebook changed its audit and risk oversight committee charter to include a commitment not just to monitor and mitigate objectionable material, but also to prevent it.

This was a notable achievement for the campaign, Beith said.

But Brainbox concluded it was unlikely the three social media platforms would be able to entirely prevent the broadcasting of attacks in the future, she said.

Video footage of the Christchurch attack could still be found online “which goes right to the heart of the problem, and how difficult this issue is.” she said.

It is illegal in New Zealand to view the video.

Despite winding down its campaign the Super Fund would remain an advocate on the issue, she said.