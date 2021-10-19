Sharemarket gains, pulled higher by large stocks a2 Milk, F&P Healthcare

The sharemarket rebounded from its inflation induced weakness, as larger stocks pulled the benchmark higher.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index gained 67.413 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 13,065.92 on Tuesday. That followed a 0.1 fall on Monday following higher than expected inflation data.

Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher. Markets in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced after Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.3 per cent on Monday, propelled by tech and consumer stocks.

“We got a positive lead out of the States,” said Hamilton Hindin Greene investment adviser Grant Davies. “US markets were tracking up a little bit last night and that’s flowing through to our market. There’s a bit of a bounce back from the weakness due to some of the inflation data that came through yesterday.”

Davies said some of the larger stocks had gained following positive updates, which had helped drag the index up.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, the largest stock on the index, advanced 1.8 per cent to $30.57, and was the top stock traded by value with almost $21 million of shares changing hands.

The a2 Milk Company jumped 3.9 per cent to $7.23 on optimism that disruption to its key sales channel to China is behind it following a positive first quarter report from infant formula company Bubs Australia last week.

Bubs reported sales of its infant formula in the daigou channel to China jumped 6.5 times on the prior year and were up 265 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

Gains in larger stocks pulled the benchmark index higher.

Healthcare and animal care company Ebos Group rose 1.4 per cent to $34.98.

Ebos chief executive John Cullity told shareholders at the company’s annual meeting that revenue and earnings for the first three months of the financial year were up just over 10 per cent, and its portfolio of businesses “has proven to be very resilient throughout the Covid-19 pandemic”.

He also announced the company had acquired MD Solutions, an Australian distributor of medical devices and consumables, and signalled further investments may be looming.

Fletcher Building gained 1.5 per cent to $7.27. Chief executive Ross Taylor said he expects the company’s performance to improve this year as it benefits from strong trading conditions and less impact from Covid-19 lockdowns.

“With strong vaccination levels in both New Zealand and Australia we are increasingly confident we will see less impacts on our business from full or partial Covid lockdowns,” Taylor told shareholders at the company’s annual meeting.

Transport and logistics company Mainfreight advanced 2 per cent to $91.14, taking its gain over the past year to 68 per cent.

“They almost got to $100 there on one trading day and a bit of profit taking saw them dip back below $90 but the pendulum swings and they are recovering from that profit taking period,” Davies said. “Investors are starting to see value again when it dips towards or below $90.”

PGG Wrightson closed up 3.5 per cent to $4.14, after earlier touching a record $4.19.

Chairman Rodger Finlay said the rural services firm had seen strong trading continue into the first quarter of its financial year. The company expects operating earnings for the year of about $53m, which he said was “broadly in line” with $56m last year.

Davies said that while the update was in line with analyst expectations, confirmation that everything is on track was positive.

AFT Pharmaceuticals rose 1.5 per cent to $4.10 after the drug company announced the intravenous form of its patented pain relief medicine, Maxigesic IV, had gained regulatory approval in both the UK and Ireland, and that its licensees were gearing up to start sales in the first quarter of the 2022 calendar year.

