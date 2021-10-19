How the price of McDonald's compares around the globe

Expensivity has done a study comparing the price of McDonald’s across the globe.

Chowing down on a McDonald's Big Mac will put you back $8.20 in New Zealand – but spare a thought for the Lebanese who aren’t loving it while paying NZ$30.90.

A new study by Expensivity gathered the prices of the most popular items from the McDelivery section of the official McDonald’s website in 118 countries where the golden arches stand, in US dollar terms.

Due to inflation, Lebanon is not the place to be if you’re wanting to go on a cheeky Maccas run.

The price of a Big Mac in the 24 Lebanon McDonald’s branches is a whooping US$21.89, which is US$10 more than the second most expensive place The Netherlands, at US$10.89 a Big Mac.

READ MORE:

* Burger King unveils massive McDonald's-trolling burger

* Here's how the cost of a New Zealand cup of coffee compares

* Budget Buster: The strange world of negative interest rates



For the same price you could buy five of the burgers in Russia, which has the cheapest Big Mac at just US$1.94.

In New Zealand, the Big Mac will set you back NZ$8.20.

Would you like some fries with that?

It’ll probably be a “no” if you live in Lebanon, where a large fries is an eye-watering US$13.27 (NZ$18.72).

But in the Philippines, Turkey and Croatia you’d be silly to turn it down, with fries costing less than US$1.

In the US, fries are currently US$3.19. That’s 24.1 per cent more than the global average of US$2.57.

In New Zealand, a large fries cost NZ$4.85 (US$3.43), while feeding the kids with a classic Happy Meal costs NZ$8.10.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Otto Tuiavii is taking home a surprise for his partner and children - hotcakes, McMuffins and hot chocolates as McDonalds Porirua reopens during the drop to Level 3.

It’s more than the double the cost of Pakistan, which is the cheapest place to grab a small burger, fries and drink, at just US$2.11.

Malaysia, the Philippines, and Egypt also price their Happy Meals below US$2.50.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ/Waikato Times In New Zealand, the Big Mac will set you back $8.21 NZD.

But in Lebanon, you’re expected to fork out US$21.89 for one happy meal, which is nearly five times the global average and the cost of their Big Mac.

The Lebanese Happy Meal is also two-and-a-half times the price of second-placed Switzerland, at US$8.53.

In New Zealand, the priciest menu item is the Mozzarella Beef Burger at NZ$11.09, while across the ditch the Big Brekkie Burger is Australia’s priciest at US$5.97.

Expensivity determined the affordability of a McDonald’s in every country, by calculating the cost of 100 adult meals, which is a Big Mac, large fries and a large Coke, as a per cent of median income (using World Bank data) in each country.

Lebanon has the worst affordability due to the inflation. Buying 100 adult meals in Lebanon would cost 74.65 per cent of the average annual salary.

Nicaragua (52.98 per cent) and Pakistan (51.15 per cent) were closest behind.