MediaWorks issues vaccine mandate to staff, with Vodafone considering options

So far requirements for staff to be vaccinated have largely been confined to mid-sized employers and those in health and education, where there is a government decree.

Radio and outdoor advertising business MediaWorks will only allow staff, on-air guests and visitors into its offices from December if they have been fully vaccinated against Covid.

Chief executive Cameron Wallace told staff in an email that its executive team had been “thinking deeply about how we best keep our people and our workplace safe”.

Wallace noted there were some people who are not able to get the vaccine for “health or other reasons” and they would need to have a discussion with their manager about the best way to carry out their work.

Consultancy PwC has previously announced a similar policy from December, as has law firm Russell McVeagh but with an earlier deadline of November 1.

The moves are likely to be watched by other businesses that fear being caught between a rock and a hard place over vaccine mandates.

There have been concerns that employers could be open to legal challenges from staff if they insist on vaccination, but that they might breach health and safety obligations if they don’t.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare – which this year insisted staff and visitors wear Bluetooth “Covidcards” when on site to assist with contact tracing – said it was taking an “educational approach” to vaccination at the moment.

“We are hosting some online discussions in areas where staff who are still fearful or hesitant can get some more information,” a spokeswoman said.

Vodafone spokeswoman Nicky Preston said it was “considering various options”, but at the moment it was seeking to educate and incentivise staff to get vaccinated rather than using a “big stick approach”.

“We are watching the rapidly evolving situation very carefully. And with the health and safety of our people and customers our primary concern, we are assessing health and safety risks ahead of any potential policy changes regarding vaccine mandates or unvaccinated staff,” Preston said.

Vodafone was “also hoping for more urgent guidance or direction from Government around the legal risk of vaccine mandates in the workplace, given every New Zealand business will be asking themselves the very same questions about how to ensure workplace safety for staff and customers”, she said.