KiwiSaver not enough: New Zealand slips in world pension ranking

The gender pension gap is real, but many couples see their super savings as shared property, says Claire Matthews, a pensions expert from Massey University.

New Zealand has slipped from 10th to 15th​ in Mercer's ranking of world pension systems, with the global pension fund manager calling for reforms to make KiwiSaver fairer for women.

The Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index​, which compares pension systems in countries covering almost two-thirds​ of the world’s population, ranked Iceland​, the Netherlands​, and Denmark​ as having the three best pensions systems.

Among the reforms called for by Mercer, which charges fees for managing private pension schemes like KiwiSaver, was for the introduction of a “carers” subsidy for KiwiSaver, which would make contributions to KiwiSaver for people who took time out of the labour market to raise children, or care for sick family members.

This unpaid work was often done by woman, Mercer said, and it helped create a gender pension gap, with women retiring with less saved than men.

READ MORE:

* Poverty protection or reward for years working: What's the pension for, anyway?

* Gender blind KiwiSaver needs to become fairer to women

* Should your KiwiSaver be turned into 'KiwiSpend' income-for-life when you hit 65?

* New KiwiSaver scheme will only invest in companies with women on board



FINANCIAL SERVICES COUNCIL Social justice and retirement policy campaigned Susan St John speaking at the Financial Services Council conference this week on why KiwiSaver is not fair to women. First published in 2020.

“Every country and region, including New Zealand, has employment-related, pension design and socio-cultural issues contributing to women being disadvantaged compared to men when it comes to retirement income,” said Martin Lewington​, chief executive of Mercer New Zealand.

As women generally lived longer than men, this created an extra challenge for women, he said.

“We know that closing the gender pension gap is an enormous challenge given the close link between pension to employment and income patterns. But, with poverty among the aged more common for women, we can’t afford to sit idle,” Lewington said.

Mercer’s call for change echoes that of New Zealand pensions researcher Susan St John, who last year called for an overhaul to KiwiSaver to make it fairer to women.

But pensions expert Claire Matthews, from Massey University, said while there was a gender pension gap in a pure sense, many women were in relationships in which superannuation savings were effectively shared.

123rf New Zealand’s pension system, which is a mix of private savings and NZ Super, is ranked the 15th best in the world by pension fund manager Mercer.

In her own household, she earned more than her husband, who had taken time off work when their children were young.

“He only works part-time. He had the primary responsibility for the children, and was a full-time house husband for seven years.

“But I don’t see my superannuation as being only mine,” she said.

Having a lower income, and lower super savings did pose a risk to women, if the relationship broke up, or they outlived their husband.

But even then, any private super savings and assets of a person’s partner would usually pass to the surviving spouse, Matthews said.

Earlier this year, work by the OECD group of rich countries reported that on average across member countries, combining public and private sources, women aged 65 and older received 26​ per cent less income than men from their country's pension system.

The OECD found pension systems to be male-oriented because benefits were based on how much people earned, and the hours they worked.

But some other factors could serve to hamper women’s accumulation of savings, including having low-risk, low-growth default funds, and unfair splitting of pension rights and assets on divorce or separation.

Shane Solly​, a fund manager at Harbour Asset Management​, speaking for CFA Societies​ New Zealand, which co-authored the report, said KiwiSaver contribution rates were low.

“KiwiSaver’s relatively low adequacy and sustainability rankings relative to other pension schemes highlights that New Zealanders need to grow their KiwiSaver balances to make the most of the retirement income generation,” he said.