Every Kiwi could make $1700 without leaving the house, Trade Me says

The country’s secondhand economy is thriving, according to a Trade Me survey.

Stop leaving that pile of clothes you no longer want in a bag in the boot of your car – by selling it, and other household items you no longer need, you could make up to $1700, Trade Me says.

A recent report by Trade Me on the secondhand economy found on average every New Zealander had at least 26 items they could offload.

That is 133 million items across the country, with clothing, shoes and accessories, home and living items, books, CDs and DVDs being the most common.

“Based on the average selling price of items sold on Trade Me, each Kiwi has around $1700 worth of unwanted stuff gathering dust in their cupboards, wardrobes and garages,” Trade Me head of marketplace Ivan Fuyala said.

“This marks a $200 increase when compared with 2020, and a whopping $500 increase when compared with 2019.”

More than 4400 peoplel took part in the survey, which paints a picture of a thriving secondhand economy, Fuyala said.

“In the past six months alone, 58 per cent of Kiwis have sold a pre-loved item and two thirds of Kiwis have bought something secondhand,” he said.

Millennials were the most likely to purchase pre-loved items, with 78 per cent of respondents in the age group saying they would buy secondhand, while 67 per cent of boomers said they would purchase used items.

Northland is secondhand central, with 44 per cent saying they “definitely would” buy secondhand, while 37 per cent of Wellingtonians and Cantarbrians said they definitely would buy secondhand.

“Aucklanders were a little behind, with 32 per cent saying they would definitely go for secondhand,” Fuyala said.

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to have a massive impact on the economy this year, and after the nationwide lockdown in August there was a marked increase in the number of secondhand goods listed and sold online.

Trade Me search data showed shoppers looked for used items to make their lockdown more enjoyable, he said.

“August’s lockdown proved to be a great time for Kiwis to turn to the secondhand economy to find a more comfy couch, order an air fryer, or upgrade their work-from-home stations.”