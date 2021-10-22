Fairweathers owner bows out after 31 years on Marlborough hospitality scene

Warren Croft, shown with catering manager Tineka Smith, has sold Fairweathers bar restaurant to Springlands Tavern owner Tony Crosibe .

Popular Blenheim bar restaurant Fairweathers is changing hands after 13 years, as its founder calls time on three decades in hospitality.

Warren Croft, 60, said after 31 years in hospitality he was looking forward to the next step.

“I am quite excited to have a bit of free time and freedom to come and go and do what I want for a while.

“I've got motorbikes and a boat that I don't use enough.

“I'd like to be reading books, playing golf, cycling ...

“I would also have time for my lovely wife Margaret, she has been really supportive over the years.”

Croft said once the borders reopened they planned to spend more time with their children in Australia.

Braden Fastier/Nelson Mail Fairweathers new owner Tony Crosbie who also owns several pubs and restaurants across the South Island will keep the Blenheim venue ‘as it is’.

Croft, who has owned several Marlborough pubs, said Fairweathers was the pinnacle of his career.

“We bought what was a nightclub, we shut it down, and we built a brand new strong business from scratch.

“That is an achievement.”

Croft said he was surprised it took two years to find a buyer.

From November 2, its new owner is Nelson-based Tony Crosbie, who has owned the Springlands Tavern for 10 years and has 14 other South Island venues.

Crosbie, who is on the national board of the Hospitality Association, said he would continue to run Fairweathers as its own entity.

“We are not changing it, we are just going to sail along the legacy that Crofty left.

“It has a great concept, so I am not prepared to change it if it still works.”

Scott Hammond/Stuff Fairweathers founder Warren Croft and catering manager Tineka Smith have been working together in the hospitality industry for 20 years.

Crosbie said he would retain “every single staff member”.

Fairweathers catering manager Tineka Smith has been working at the Blenheim venue since the beginning, and with Warren Croft for more than 20 years.

“I first worked with Warren when he owned his first Marlborough pub, the Springlands Tavern.

“Everything that I know in hospitality has come from him.

“In my personal life, he has been here for us all the way, he is definitely part of our whānau.

“He has been a mentor in my life,” Smith said.

Over the years, Croft has sponsored a number of community events like school fundraising and supported local sport clubs.

“Everybody knows 'Crofty',” Smith said.

“He is such a genuine person, really down to earth and community-minded.

“One of his famous themes is ‘it is nice to be important, but it is important to be nice’ and he really lives by that,” Smith said.

Croft's farewell is scheduled on October, Saturday 30 at Fairweathers with Blenheim rock band Condition Red on stage.