Cheap gin and chocolate? What the UK-NZ free trade deal could mean for Kiwis

New Zealand and the United Kingdom have agreed in principle the details of a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Consumers are unlikely to see any immediate benefit from a major free trade deal between New Zealand and the United Kingdom, an economist says.

The “in-principle” deal was announced on Thursday and promises zero-tariffs for all New Zealand exports to the UK and an economic boost of almost $1 billion.

While farmers and growers welcomed the deal, expected to boost exports by as much as 40 per cent, Infometrics principal economist Brad Olsen​ said it was unlikely to have a significant impact on the average consumer.

Under the deal, imports of gin and chocolate from the UK will no longer be subject to a 5 per cent import tax.

“The main benefits will come through what happens to the wider economy when the primary sector is strong and that’s where the main focus is with this deal,” Olsen said.

“We do import things like gin and chocolate from the UK and those won’t attract tariffs, but that’s not going to be part of a big shift in pricing at the supermarket.”

The UK is currently New Zealand’s seventh-largest trading partner, with two-way trade worth $6 billion in the year to March 2020.

New Zealand’s main exports to the UK include meat, wine, fruit, honey and wool and were worth $1.5 billion in 2020.

Economist Brad Olsen says the deal is unlikely to have any immediate impact on consumers.

There is also substantial services trade, worth $2.8 billion in 2020. New Zealand services exports to the UK are dominated by travel, transport and business services.

Imports from the UK include buses, camper vans, machinery and parts, and pharmaceuticals, and totalled $1.7 billion last year.

“With capital investment in plant and machinery, we could start getting better, cheaper access to that, but I don’t think there would be many people specifically in the market for a bus,” Olsen said.

While it might not seem like the deal held much for consumers, the long-term benefits of a strong economy would reach many, he said.

“This is still big milestone for New Zealand trade and will put another $1 billion into the economy. It also gives us another part to our trade story and a stronger relationship in the European area, where we’re still trying to get a Free Trade Agreement with the EU.

“We will still need to look further afield, to regions we haven’t traditionally traded with to keep building and diversifying our trade, but this is an important step.”