Here's why Olivia Rodrigo has been shopping at Glassons

Glassons has begun to expand their reach into America.

When singer Olivia Rodrigo posed in a Glassons corset on Instagram, it gave some New Zealanders reason to pause. A US celebrity... in something from Glassons?

The chain store, which has been clothing New Zealand women for decades, has recently begun to expand its online reach into America, with a US-specific website to serve what it told the NZX was its “growing US customer base”.

The brand, which was started in Christchurch Charles Glasson in the early 1900s, operates more than 130 stores, with 36 stores in Australia, and has a growing online presence.

But Australian chief executive, and Glasson’s great-grandson James Glasson said despite its foray into the US market, it was still small and the focus remained closer to home.

READ MORE:

* Accounting professor calls on Hallenstein Glasson to revisit its wage subsidy decision

* Hallenstein Brothers and Glassons' sales down 32 per cent since February

* Devine seizes the helm at Hallenstein Glasson as fortunes rise



“It's not been a concerted, throw everything at it,” James said.

“We don't even really buy for it – we only buy for the Australian and New Zealand markets.”

US orders have previously been filled from Australia and New Zealand but more recently that had shifted solely to Australia.

“Australia and New Zealand are still our core and predominantly signifiant market. It's tiny in comparison,” New Zealand chief executive April Ward said.

In 1985, the company merged with men’s clothing store Hallenstein Brothers to create Hallenstein Glasson Holdings, before moving in to the Australian market in the late 90s.

The brand, which has a target market of 18 to 30-year-olds, had mixed success across the Tasman in the first 10 to 15 years.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The brand has been a staple in New Zealand’s women’s clothing.

But in the last five years sales had doubled.

In the year to August 1, sales in New Zealand were $119.91 million, up 16.88 per cent on the year before. In Australia, they were $133.65m, up 38.23 per cent.

A number of items and colours in Glassons’ new activewear launch a week ago were only released to Australian and American customers.

Virginia Woolf/Nelson Mail The target market for the brand is 18 to 30-year-olds.

Kiwi customers took to Glassons’ Instagram questioning why specific items advertised on social media weren’t available to them.

“I notice some stuff isn't availed on the NZ site like these shorts in this colour for example, will we get the full range and possibly bigger sizes too?,” one commenter said.

But Glasson said that was because American products were shipped from Australia – so they saw what the Australian customer saw.

“And sometimes what we release in Australia isn’t seasonally appropriate in this country,” Ward said.

Supplied Olivia Rodrigo in a Glassons corset on her Instagram.

“We don't necessarily focus on the US, it's more we understand our customer has a global lens.”

The seasonal difference meant some products weren’t as relevant for the American customer, Glasson said.

“It’s a bit more aligned through the American summer because we source the product from Australia.”

The brand has had some of America’s biggest names, such as Tiktok star Charli D’Amelio and pop sensation Rodrigo, wearing their products.

RNZ Tearfund's annual ethical fashion report is out, showing how large local fashion looked out for workers in their supply chains during the pandemic.

“Those musicians are so relevant to the Australian and New Zealand customers as well as the US one.”

As well as growing the brands reach, Glassons also made the push to become a more sustainable fashion brand, and received an A in Tearfund’s Ethical Fashion report.

“We really want to make sustainable fashion accessible for everyone,” Glasson said.

“The brand’s been around for 100 years, and we consider ourselves gatekeepers as a way, and we want to make sure that we continue to set this business up for the future,” Ward said.

One thing that was important to Glassons was the pricing of its clothes, and it did not want that to increase.

But for now, Glasson and Ward were hoping to continue their growth in the Australian market, while navigating running a global company during a pandemic.

“The world’s our oyster,” Ward said.

“There’s lots of things on the horizon but for the time being we’re in this wild Covid time, so we're getting through these headwinds we’re currently facing,” she said.