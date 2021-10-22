Businesses that do not implement vaccine certificates will 'not operate as normal'

Businesses are grappling with how they will manage vaccine passport requirements under the Government’s new traffic light Covid-19 management system.

Vaccine passports play a role in every level of the new processes. At “green”, hospitality businesses can operate as normal if they use vaccination certificates to ensure that their customers are vaccinated. If not, they can only host up to 100 people, seated and separated.

At orange, hospitality businesses can also operate as normal with vaccine certificates but can be contactless only if they do not use them. Close contact businesses and gyms cannot operate at orange without vaccine certificates.

Vaccine certificates could be available by the end of November. People who have had the vaccine will be able to download digital certificates to be used in New Zealand and overseas.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern​ made it clear the Government expected vaccine certificates to become widely used.

“If you are a business that chooses to use vaccination certificates, you can operate at every level. If not, there will likely be some restrictions at some levels,” Ardern​ said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has introduced a new ‘traffic light’ system when dealing with Covid-19 which will include a vaccine certificate system for most businesses.

People will be able to access essential services, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, without a vaccine certificate.

Businesses that lose revenue because they choose not to operate with vaccine certificates could find they do not get the same Government support.

Restaurants Association NZ chief executive Marisa Bidois​ said there was some concern in the hospitality industry about how a vaccine certificate system would work.

Bidois said about 30 per cent of association members opposed a vaccine certificate system due to concerns around how restaurants would monitor customers entering the premises.

“For the hospitality industry it will be a mindset change. It could potentially create some awkward conversations with our customers,” Bidois​ said.

Extra staffing might be required to manage the work required to check customer’s vaccine status, she said.

But she said the Government had made it clear certificates would be necessary for businesses to operate as normal.

“It is now clear what the stance is. I think we may see a difference in the number of people supporting this. The majority I think will see vaccine certificates as the way out of our turbulent trading period we have had for the last 18 months.”

SUPPLIED Restaurant Association of New Zealand chief executive Marisa Bidois says, while the majority of members support the vaccine certificate systems, some were concerned it may put extra pressure on their businesses.

Bidois said her organisation was working on policy covering how businesses could deal with unvaccinated staff.

“That is a big question mark for many of our businesses, and I think there is more work to be done in our sector.”

Vaccine certificates will not be a requirement for retail businesses.

Managing director of First Retail Group Chris Wilkinson said it would be difficult for retailers to police certificates.

Cameron Burnell/Stuff First Retail Group managing director Chris Wilkinson says the high volume of customers would make it difficult for shops to implement a vaccine certificate system.

“I think the government has made the right call to exclude retailers from the system. I think it is the only logical solution given the volumes and frequencies that move through these types of venues,” Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson said most shops would not choose to opt-in to the system, due to the logistic and practical difficulties.

Supplied Michael Barnett, chief executive of the Auckland Chamber of Commerce, says it would be unfair if the cost of an unvaccinated staff member came back on the employer.

Chief executive of the Auckland Chamber of Commerce Michael Barnett​ said that while he was happy to see some clarity around a timeframe, there was still not enough protection for businesses regarding staff members who choose to not get vaccinated.

An environment where vaccines were mandated would be much easier for businesses to navigate, he said.

“There will always be some who cannot, and some who will not vaccinate. So there needs to be protection there for the employer that they won’t have to face legal challenges arising from an unvaccinated staff member,” Barnett said.

Chief executive of Business NZ, Kirk Hope​ said it has been obvious for some time that vaccines were the way out, and he was pleased the Government had made it clear.

“The vaccine certificates are just going to be part of the way businesses are going to operate moving forward. It’s pretty clear people need to be vaccinated, and they need to demonstrate they have been vaccinated. If that is the case then businesses can operate almost completely freely,” Hope said.

SUPPLIED Business NZ chief executive Kirk Hope is pleased that businesses are able to see a way out of constant lockdowns.

Hope pointed to business leaders across New Zealand already leading in vaccination efforts, and was positive the country could reach the target set.

“We are still a way off, but at least businesses have a line of sight to be able to operate more fully. Let’s hope we can get there quicker than anticipated,” Hope said.