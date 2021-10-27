Households pay extra $200 a year for power because of smelter, watchdog believes

Households may be paying an extra $200 a year for electricity on average because Meridian and Contact had an incentive to provide cheap electricity to the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter, the Electricity Authority says.

The authority published its long-awaited review of the wholesale electricity market on Wednesday and focussed heavily on the way the smelter’s power deal might be distorting pricing.

Chief executive James Stevenson-Wallace said the review was prompted by “elevated electricity prices” over 2½ years.

The authority said it was concerned Meridian and Contact were in effect subsidising the smelter to the tune of $500 million by selling it power at a cost of between 3 and 4 cents a kilowatt-hour that could have been more efficiently used elsewhere.

The cost of that subsidy was offset for them by the fact that demand from the smelter increased prices overall elsewhere by an estimated $850m a year, he said.

“Generators are incentivised to subsidise the cost of electricity at the smelter through the Tiwai contracts.

“The cost of that support is more than offset by the higher prices paid by all other consumers for the increase in total demand for electricity.”

The authority proposed a variety of responses, including requiring generators to have large power contracts approved by the authority in future – or doing nothing.

A briefing paper prepared for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in May revealed Rio Tinto and senior government ministers had discussed changing the mining giant’s plan to close the smelter in 2024.

Stevenson-Wallace said the prices at which some generators had offered to supply power since 2018 had risen and in some cases did not reflect underlying supply and demand conditions.

“There is some evidence of increased incentive for generators to structure offers in a way that keeps prices high,” he said.

PARLIAMENT TV Energy Minister Megan Woods told Parliament in April she was taking the situation in the electricity market very seriously.

Power firms could have an incentive to delay investment in new generation to maximise the return on their existing portfolios “as part of a rational commercial strategy”, he said.

Meridian chief executive Neal Barclay rejected the authority’s analysis.

“The EA analysis speculates, incorrectly in our view, that if the smelter had closed this year, prices would have promptly and permanently been much lower for at least some of the country’s residential customers,” he said.

“In reality, if the smelter closed the market would adjust, so any wholesale price effects would likely be relatively short-lived. And residential price effects are hard to predict,” he said.

Barclay described the deal negotiated by the smelter as “sharp” but said the authority was wrong to believe Meridian might have got a higher price by selling its electricity elsewhere.

“The price per apple for a million apples is a lot less than the price per apple for a bag of apples. That’s how markets work”.

Supplied Meridian Energy chief executive Neal Barclay says the Electricity Authority has got it wrong.

Stevenson-Wallace said the authority had looked at “market structure” and he singled out the significance of Meridian to the power market.

Meridian was responsible for generating 30 per cent of the country’s power and its output was needed 90 per cent of the time to meet demand, up from 77 per cent of the time in 2017, he said.

But the authority did not raise the possibility of requiring Meridian or any other generators to relinquish assets, or requiring the structural separation of gentailers into separate generation and retail businesses.

Stevenson-Wallace said rebalancing generation assets would be “premature” based on its review but that could be a consideration for “other parties”.

“Broader considerations may be taken by other government agencies, but that's outside of our current remit,” he said.