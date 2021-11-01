Covid-19: Adventure tourism 'not dying' say operators as worker shortage hits

Some adventure tourism operators in the top of the South Island are struggling to find suitably qualified staff to replace employees who left the sector when Covid-19 hit.

A drop in the number of people wanting to train in adventure tourism has some industry operators worried they won’t be able to staff their businesses, once tourism “bounces back” from Covid-19.

Co-ordinator of the adventure tourism at Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology (NMIT), Sam Russek, said enrolments for the course were around half what they were pre-Covid, with only around 10 applications for new students next year, so far.

Staff at other tertiary institutions reported similar declines, he said.

“It feels like for me there’s this perception that tourism is dead or dying.”

READ MORE:

* Host guests, buy vouchers and get into your backyard to help tourism operators

* WorkSafe steps up checks on adventure tourism post-Whakaari

* Coronavirus: Are all supermarket jobs really low-level skilled roles?



Andy MacDonald/Stuff NMIT co-ordinator of adventure tourism, Sam Russek, says there are "abundant opportunities” in the industry, with recent graduates having moved up the chain quickly due to workforce shortages.

While some tourism companies were struggling, others in the region – including white water rafting operators – were doing well, he said.

Some now had more business than staff, largely due to employees moving on when Covid first hit.

“In the last month, I’ve had six phone calls from different people asking for workers ... they all want qualified, competent and experienced people. But there’s a massive vacuum.”

Toby Wild from Moana Stand Up Paddleboards and Kayaks said his business, on Nelson’s Tāhunanui beach, hadn’t been hit as hard by the pandemic as feared.

The operation needed at least one more full-time member of staff, but had not had any applications from suitably qualified people, he said.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Russek says the number of people enrolling in the course has halved, with similar declines reported elsewhere potentially due to a misconception the industry is dying.

“We get ... a lot of [interest from] hobbyists and recreationists who are probably really good kayakers, but not guides, which is something that you can’t just pick up paddling ... with mum and dad at the bach.”

Larger operators with staff who had moved on also worried about what would happen next year, with indications New Zealand’s border restrictions could start to ease in the first quarter, Wild said.

“By summer 2022, it could all be on again ... we can’t just pick people off the street.”

Abel Tasman Canyons co-owner Toine Houtenbos was running a “leaner” operation through Covid, but said business was steady. There was space in the sector for newcomers, he said.

STUFF The Government's new Covid-19 framework includes a "traffic light" system and widespread vaccination certificate enforcement.

“If NMIT can provide local tourism operators with good potential staff at junior level, then that’s going to help us in the long run.

“We just need to fill that void because of people that have left the industry because of Covid. There will be quite a big gap at some point.”

The job involved being out in incredible places on a day-to-day basis, working with people who “really love being there”, he said.

Supplied/Stuff Eva Maureau from Abel Tasman Canyons gets ready to take a zipline over a drop in the Torrent River. The company’s managing Director Toine Houtenbos says a void in qualified adventure tourism guides who left in the Covid-19 downturn will need to be filled, when visitor numbers pick up again.

“The base skills that you learn being in the outdoors, in terms of the logistics and safety and people skills, they’re really helpful skills for other pathways.”

Co-owner of Golden Bay Kayaks Tony Bateup said Covid-19 had accelerated a “drain” of skilled people in the field.

His business hired mostly Canadians (before the pandemic hit), who had undergone several years of kayak training, and tended to “take the job more seriously” than Kiwis, he said.

Polytechs here could offer more specialised training, and businesses better pay, he said.

“Sometimes our guides don’t work for a long period of time, so we want them to be able to survive in the meantime,” Bateup said.

“Also we pay for a good product.”

KATY JONES/Stuff Golden Bay Kayaks guide Sam Miles, guiding a tourist trip from Tata Beach to Wainui Bay.

The company’s sole guide at the moment, Sam Miles, said indications from workers across the sector was that pay was heading in the right direction.

But some still needed better security, and more chances to upskill, said Miles, a Kiwi who spent 10 years in Canada.

A more “personalised” form of tourism was springing up, he said.

“Beforehand, it seemed tourism in New Zealand was quite intensive; more people through.

“Now it’s more quality, fewer trips.”