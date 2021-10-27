Landlord of 'filthy', 'unlawful' home ordered to pay $3700

The landlord of a home called “filthy” and “unlawful” by the Tenancy Tribunal has been ordered to pay a former tenant $3756 in damages and compensation.

The tenant, who has been granted name suppression, was a customer of GJ Gardner and was offered the home as a temporary residence while her house was being built.

The home had large holes in the walls and floor, leaks from the roof, and windows that could not be closed or opened.

The property was owned by a company associated with Housing West Coast, the local franchise-holder of GJ Gardner, which the tribunal said was the landlord in this case.

READ MORE:

* Property manager ordered to pay compensation for not filing bond

* Landlord ordered to pay $2000 after renting old shearers' quarters still under construction

* Tenants eviction halted by Tenancy Tribunal because of landlord's suspicious timing



Joanne Sinnot​, a housing administrator for GJ Gardner, represented the landlord in the tribunal hearing and during the tenancy.

The tenancy commenced in February last year after the tenant viewed a GJ Gardner show home with the intention to have a similar home built for herself.

On a plot of land next to the show home was another building owned by Housing West Coast.

Sinnot​ told the tenant that the house was to be demolished and another GJ Gardner show home built in its place, but until that time the tenant would be able to rent the house for $250 per week. Sinnott said it was an “as is, where is” house.

Liz McDonald/Stuff The landlord told the tribunal that the home was set for demolition, because of that she would not be fixing anything.

When the tenant viewed the property it did not seem to her in a liveable state, but she was assured by Sinnot​ that some cleaning would be done before she moved in.

But when she moved into the house it was still in a very poor condition.

The various holes in the floor and walls had not been repaired, some windows were taped shut and others could not be closed, and the stove and kitchen was so filthy as to render the area unusable, she said.

Tribunal adjudicator Ross Armstrong​ reviewed photographs taken by the tenant at the start of her occupation said if the house was cleaned before the tenant moved in, it was not done properly.

“To say that it was not in a reasonably clean condition would be a gross understatement,” Armstrong​ said.

On the day the tenant moved in, she informed one the landlord’s directors, Adam Colville​, she could not use the kitchen due to its condition.

Colville​ replied that the tenant should look for somewhere else to live and “sorry for the inconvenience”.

Shortly after moving in the tenant discovered a major leak from a light fixture above the toilet. The tenant made repeated complaints about this and other issues to little effect.

The leak was fixed over a month later after the tenant reported the situation to the local council, who instructed the landlord to act.

Shortly after this, the tenant was served with a 90-day termination notice, an act Armstrong​ said was “plainly retaliatory”.

Sinnot​ defended the conditions of the tenancy during the hearing stating: “I said it was set for demolition and that we would not be fixing anything unless it became unsafe.”

Armstrong​ said this statement revealed the landlord’s attitude to the tenancy, and the indication that the landlord had no intention to honour its obligations under the Residential Tenancies Act 1986.

“The landlord did not seriously try to argue against the proposition that the premises fell well below the standard required by the Act. It would have been futile to do so. The photos speak for themselves,” Armstrong​ said.

The tribunal awarded the tenant $2000 for loss of amenity due to the unusable kitchen, and $1000 for the stress generated by the conditions of the premises and the behaviour of the landlord.

“One could reasonably argue that the landlord should not have received any rent for the premises. Ms Sinnott said that the landlord had not previously let the premises and it was not its intention to let them when the tenant came along. That begs the question, why did they let them? It would have been better for all concerned if they had not.”

Armstrong​ also awarded exemplary damages for the several instances of unlawful behaviour engaged in by the landlord.

The instances of unlawful action by Sinnot​ and GJ Gardner West Coast were that the premises were not clean when provided to the tenant, they did not comply with the relevant legislation, the termination notice was retaliatory, and there were no smoke alarms at the start of the tenancy.

For these breaches to the act, Armstrong awarded the tenant $400, as the statute of limitations meant he could only rule on the final 10 days of the tenancy.

Armstrong​ said if the tenant had made her application within 12 months of the unlawful acts, the award would have been very much greater.

“The bald fact is that the premises were never in a condition fit to be let to anyone,” Armstrong​ said.