Tenant told to vaccinate or leave

Landlords who evict or exclude unvaccinated people from their properties may be in breach of the Human Rights Act

An Auckland tenant has been told he will need to be vaccinated if he wants to continue living in his home.

In a private Facebook group, Maraetai resident Alex Robinson shared a letter from his landlords, which said they no longer wanted an unvaccinated person living in their home, to protect themselves. Stuff has seen a copy of the letter.

“We fully understand that it is your right to choose not to be vaccinated and we respect that,” the letter reads.

“However we have a choice as to what is best for our health going forward in these uncertain times and have made the decision we only want double-vaccinated people to live in or visit our home.”

Robinson has boarded at the property for the past five years.

The letter ended with the landlords saying Robinson had been a great tenant but they felt strongly about the matter.

They had given him until November 1 to mull it over.

The landlord said through a text message he did not wish to comment to media about the matter but they had valued their relationship with Robinson, who shared some of their home facilities with them.

Robinson declined to speak to Stuff but previously told BusinessDesk he was not against vaccinations but was not “comfortable” getting the Pfizer vaccine yet.

Commentators said it was likely to be an issue that more tenants and landlords would have to confront.

Discrimination against prospective tenants or current tenants is unlawful under tenancy law when it breaches the Human Rights Act 1993, national manager of compliance and investigation for tenancy services Steve Watson said.

It is unlawful not to grant a tenancy to a person due to their race, nationality or disability.

“Disability includes physical illness, or the presence in the body of organisms capable of causing illness. This includes Covid-19,” he said.

But there are exceptions in the law for situations where someone is sharing a property, which may apply in Robinson’s case because he lives within the landlord’s own property.

Sharon Cullwick, president of the NZ Property Investors’ Federation, said she had been contacted by landlords wondering whether they could ask about people’s vaccination status, but had told them that it was a privacy issue.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Renters United spokesperson Geordie Rogers says tenants have also been expressing concerns about their landlords being unvaccinated or not following Covid-19 restrictions when entering properties.

“Given there is so little option for tenants it's very common for landlords to stipulate whatever requirements they want, whether legal or not,” Renters United spokesperson Geordie Rogers said

“With Covid becoming more prominent, we do see this as a space for more discrimination to come up.”

Tenants had also expressed concerns about their landlords being unvaccinated or not following Covid-19 restrictions when entering properties, he said.

“The tenants also don’t have the power to ensure they are staying safe because the landlord has the right to come around to the property.”

Tenancy.co.nz senior consultant Scotney Williams said landlords could not yet choose tenants based on vaccination status.

Supplied “At the present time tenancy law has not developed to the point where landlords can treat unvaccinated tenants differently from vaccinated tenants,” Tenancy.co.nz senior consultant Scotney Williams says.

"Legislation may in future deal with it to a greater or lesser degree, but at the present time tenancy law has not developed to the point where landlords can treat unvaccinated tenants differently from vaccinated tenants."

According to the Privacy Act 2020, a landlord needed to demonstrate they had a legitimate need to know the vaccination status of current or potential tenants, and could not pressure or intimidate tenants into providing sensitive information, including their vaccination status.

Tenants were also not under any legal obligation to disclose whether they have been vaccinated.