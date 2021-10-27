Countdown won't follow parent company's move to sell Covid-19 tests

Countdown says it isn’t looking at stocking rapid antigen tests, as supermarkets in Australia move to add them to their shelves.

Coles will be the first Australian supermarket to stock the 15-minute Covid-19 test kits from next week.

A Woolworths spokesperson told the Sydney Morning Herald it was also looking at stocking the at-home testing kits in stores from November.

Woolworths is the parent company of Countdown in New Zealand.

A spokeswoman said it was not something Countdown was looking at. “Access to these products by the general public would be a decision for the Ministry of Health.”

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said there were no approvals in place for community use of rapid antigen tests at present.

“This is something we may look at as part of our work on what, if any, wider rollout is appropriate for rapid antigen testing.”

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told media on Wednesday that rapid antigen tests were likely to be used more widely in the next part of the pandemic response but they were less accurate than PCR tests.

“They have a place where they are used appropriately. The last thing we want is someone showing symptoms getting an antigen test that is negative and saying ‘I’m OK’ and subsequently turning out to be positive. As we move to using rapid antigen testing we have to educate people on the appropriate use of antigen tests.”

But he said he would not rule them out and demand for testing was likely to increase exponentially.

“We don’t want labs tied up doing a whole lot of PCR tests every day.”

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said rapid antigen tests could play a role in testing a workforce driving across the boundary.

It was announced earlier this month that about 25 businesses across a range of sectors has been granted an exemption to import and use approved rapid antigen tests for their workforces.

“As we enter a new phase of our Covid-19 response, with more and more New Zealanders gaining protection through vaccinations, we can expand the tools we use to find and stamp out the virus,” Associate Minister of Health and Research, Science and Innovation Ayesha Verrall said.

“Some of the businesses in this group are already using rapid antigen tests successfully overseas, and their international experience has helped develop this New Zealand scheme. We will continue to refine, learn and iron out any issues in this first phase, before we look at how this testing can be rolled out as part of our wider Covid-19 response.”

Foodstuffs has been approached for comment.