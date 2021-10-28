Sky TV gives sneak peek of new set-top box and promises loyalty rewards

Sky TV chief executive Sophie Moloney said customers helped choose the “fresh white finish” of its next set-top box.

Sky TV has given shareholders at its annual general meeting a sneak peek of the new set-top box that it expects to start offering to subscribers by the middle of next year.

Chairman Philip Bowman said the satellite TV and internet streaming device would be key to cementing Sky’s position in the entertainment market.

The new box will double as a MySky recorder and Android media player able to access internet TV services such as Netflix, capable of showing programmes in 4K and will be able to be controlled using commands spoken into its remote, in addition to via the remote’s traditional buttons.

Sky chief executive Sophie Moloney said it was “much more than a box upgrade”.

It would provide customers with “all their favourite sports and entertainment” in one place, with one remote that could be activated by voice, and would be “the game-changer” that customers said they were looking for, she said.

“The combination of satellite and internet technology delivers the ultimate in high-quality, reliable video and audio.”

Subscribers had helped choose the “fresh white finish” of the box, she said.

Sky was also planning rewards for its loyal customers, some of whom had been with Sky since its launch 31 years ago, Moloney said.

“In the coming period we will deliver a series of initiatives to thank and recognise those Sky box customers who are the strategic strength of our business.”

Moloney said this was the first time “in a number of years” that Sky was talking about a return to revenue growth.

“We also expect to see streaming revenue growth outstripping the decline in Sky box revenue for the first time in the 2022 financial year,” she said.

Bowman said he expected next year to be an “inflection point” for Sky.

“It is a year of investment to fuel future growth. Developing Sky Broadband is another key area of investment,” he said.

Bowman said the company had no update on what had happened as a result of its decision to appoint investment banker Jarden to advise on “strategic partnerships” in the wake of unsolicited approaches from would-be investors.

The appointment in June inevitably sparked speculation of a possible takeover of Sky.

“I think what we were looking for was to establish whether there were any parties out there who could accelerate our strategy within New Zealand, either in terms bringing content rights or perhaps by bringing technology.”

That process was ongoing, but “at the current moment there is nothing further to add”, he said.

Bowman said Sky had made good progress in its bid to cash-up its headquarters site in Mt Wellington, despite estate agent Colliers having to delay work on the land sale because of the Delta outbreak.

Supplied Moloney is running the ruler over costs at the time as targeting a return to growth.

The market response confirmed Sky’s board was right to include all of its buildings on the site in the offer, he said.

Its property strategy involved significantly downsizing its Mt Wellington footprint, a higher-profile presence in central Auckland, and a commitment to an ‘anywhere works’ programme that would let many of staff “work flexibly between their homes and the company’s sites”, he said.

Moloney said Sky had hired former Foxtel chief financial officer James Marsh to provide “an expert external eye” on its costs.

“I have been impressed with the way Foxtel has achieved sustainable cost management without compromising on their customer promise and I am pleased to be able to tap into that experience to explore what we can achieve here at Sky,” she said.