Auditor-General sees no fault with Health Ministry over vaccine register deal

A claim by Auckland software company Orion Health that the Health Ministry squandered millions of dollars on software to manage Covid vaccinations has not been substantiated by the Auditor-General.

But Orion Health chief executive Ian McCrae said that the Office of the Auditor-General (OAG) had not properly engaged with it over its concerns, describing its response as a “non-investigation”.

McCrae alleged in May that the ministry had ignored its own procurement processes and used “false information” in handing work to international software vendors, overlooking a cheaper option to upgrade the existing National Immunisation Register supplied by Orion.

McCrae had requested the OAG conduct “a full audit”, describing a reported figure of $38m for spending on an Immunisation Solution as “obscene”.

Auditor-General John Ryan did not find fault with the ministry in a response sent to Orion on Thursday.

The ministry had been planning to replace the National Immunisation Register with “a comprehensive new National Immunisation Solution” to manage all vaccine programmes prior to the Covid pandemic.

But the arrival of Covid last year prompted an “emergency procurement” for a system to manage the Covid vaccine programme before that new system was put in place.

Auckland University vaccinologist and associate professor Helen Petousis-Harris warned in July last year that the existing National Immunisation Register, which was built in 2005, was “old and decrepit” and would not be up to the job of managing the Covid vaccination programme.

But McCrae told the Auditor-General in his May complaint that it could have been upgraded within weeks at a cost of $50,000 to handle Covid vaccinations, “delivering more functionality than the $38m project”.

Supplied Orion Health chief executive Ian McCrae says the Office of Auditor-General did not call or email once to discuss the concerns it set out in its 19-page letter.

Suggestions that the ministry had not had a well-functioning immunisation system for many years were surprising given people had been reliably immunised and vaccinated – and those events recorded against their health records – for at least 20 years, he said.

Ryan said that before the ministry contracted consultant Deloitte to deliver a Covid vaccine register using technology supplied by US company SalesForce and others, it asked Orion if it could meet the ministry’s requirements and had been advised by Orion that it could not do so in the time frames specified.

The Health Ministry expected to have spent just under $10m on the Covid vaccine register by the end of this year, he said.

The balance of the $38m approved by Cabinet remained available for the broader Immunisation Solution, but the ministry had advised that not all of that would need to be spent, he said.

It was for the ministry to determine its technology requirements, he said.

“Based on the documents we have seen, it is evident that the ministry held the view that the current NIR would not meet its needs when it was deciding what form a new Immunisation Solution would take.”

Ryan acknowledged the OAG had not independently analysed the costs the ministry incurred or explored what the technology for the new Immunisation Solution should reasonably cost.

McCrae said he found it hard to believe the OAG believed there wasn’t anything worth investigating, “especially when Orion Health isn’t the only company raising serious Ministry of Health procurement issues”.

The deadline for Orion to deliver a system was a year shorter than Deloitte and Salesforce had, he said.

“We were asked to quote based on a couple of PowerPoint slides for a solution that the ministry thought would cost $40m.”

The Auditor-General’s response had revealed that Deloitte was working on its solution when Orion Health was asked to respond in writing to the ministry’s immunisation requirements, McCrae said.

“The Health Ministry’s $38m business case completely misrepresented Orion Health’s products and services and was awash with blatant factual inaccuracies.”

Orion had provided the OAG with a “detailed 19-page statement of facts”, much of which it hadn’t bothered responding to, he said.

“They met and spoke with Ministry of Health officials, but never bothered contacting us to discuss anything. Not even a single phone call or email.”

“It’s unbelievable that the OAG has adopted the ministry’s doublespeak that the National Immunisation Register is ‘out of date’, without speaking with us or including any evidence from us. We pleaded with the ministry for many years to increase the functionality and usability of the register,” he said.