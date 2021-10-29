Vaccine 'apartheid' post could damage business reputation, expert says

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says businesses that require vaccine certificates for entry will now be required to have a fully vaccinated workforce.

An Auckland pie shop’s controversial social media post comparing the vaccine mandate to apartheid has grabbed attention, but there’s a warning it could cause lasting reputational damage for the business.

The post on The Pie Shop's Facebook page read: "The Pie Shop says, no to apartheid, no to discrimination. We welcome all New Zealanders.”

The post gathered more than 500 comments and 600 reactions, with many shocked at the comparison of vaccination with apartheid, a system of legislation that upheld segregationist policies against non-white citizens of South Africa.

“This is so disappointing. Comparing something that is ultimately a choice to an atrocious system of institutional racism is so unbelievably offensive and insensitive. By all means welcome unvaccinated individuals into your store, but please consider the wording that you use,” one commenter wrote.

“Thank you for making your stance very clear - It's great that businesses such as you announce when you won't protect immunocompromised New Zealanders or elderly. These people now know where to avoid,” another said.

The Pie Shop has been contacted for comment.

It is one of an increasing number of businesses taking a stand on social media about vaccination – either requiring customers or clients to be vaccinated, or promising to serve vaccinated and unvaccinated alike.

“Most New Zealanders are likely to find the statement made by the shop problematic for a number of reasons,” Bodo Lang, head of marketing at the University of Auckland's Business School, said.

“Comparing a mandated vaccine roll-out and supplementary government restrictions with apartheid is incorrect.”

A person’s vaccination status will become increasingly relevant to how they can participate in usual activities under the Government’s proposed “traffic light” system, which will replace the alert level system when each district health board reaches 90 per cent vaccinated.

Most of the country will probably move to “orange”, which will allow businesses to operate without restrictions on capacity or social distancing if they agree to require customers to prove they have been vaccinated.

Hospitality business not using the certification system will only be able to offer contactless transactions.

“Mandating vaccinations saves New Zealand lives and livelihoods. Businesses that support that goal will have the support of consumers behind them and reap the benefits,” Lang said.

“Conversely, businesses that are seen not to act in the interest of New Zealanders are likely to suffer consumer backlash, boycotts, and reputational damage.”

Sommer Kapitan, senior lecturer of marketing at Auckland University of Technology, said the country was witnessing a rise in brand activism messaging, especially via social media marketing platforms.

It was also fed by the nature of the algorithms that determine what content to serve users on social media sites – which figure out what to show users to keep them engaged.

“Controversial content sells. Outrage gets eyeballs," she said.

The Pie Shop had cracked that algorithm, she said. If what it wanted was to get noticed, it had succeeded.

“Posts from August and September, when the shop was flooded in the storms, earned a modest 50 or so interactions. Prior to that, posts from the rest of 2021 netted between 1 and 41 interactions for a low social media engagement score.

“Yet now that they have posted a message that appears to take a stand on an issue of social importance, the post in question has earned more than 1270 interacts in just a couple of days. And now we are all talking about this simple, free post.

“The Pie Shop couldn’t have paid for better marketing.”