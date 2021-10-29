Insurer IAG tells staff they must be fully-vaccinated to enter its offices

Amanda Whiting, chief executive of IAG, has announced only staff vaccinated against Covid can come to work at its offices.

The country’s largest insurer has told its staff they must be fully-vaccinated against Covid to be able to work from its offices and other worksites, as well as in any roles in which they interact with the company’s customers, partners, and suppliers.

IAG​, which owns the AMI​, State​, NZI​, NAC​, Lumley ​and Lantern ​brands, says the measures are designed to help protect its people, customers and the wider community.

The insurer will also require that its business partners, including bank and broker partners, must be vaccinated before they enter IAG premises, which mirrors moves made by major law firms, and the University of Auckland.

Amanda Whiting​, IAG's chief executive, said the compulsory vaccination policy was being introduced after consultation with employees.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Employees' vaccination status set to pit human rights against workplace safety

* Warehouse Group to give $100 to staff who get Covid vaccine

* AMI blames impact of Covid-19 as customer complain of 45 minute phone queues



“We have made this decision because we strongly believe it is the right thing to do,” she said.

“Since the start of the pandemic our decision-making has been guided by government advice and the priority of keeping people safe.

“We have always adhered to government restrictions, and in many cases, gone above and beyond those to provide our people, partners and customers with additional protections,” she said.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says businesses that require vaccine certificates for entry will now be required to have a fully vaccinated workforce.

She said: “As the pandemic continues to evolve, there is no question that vaccination is the best way to keep everyone safe in the short and long-term.”

Whiting said the company more than 3500​ employees across the country and its approach had been to ensure they had the time and space needed to get vaccinated.

“We have been delighted with the positive response we have received from our people so far and will continue to work with them to adjust and adapt our approach to protect all people into the future,” she said.

There are growing signs that unvaccinated people would face costs not faced by fully-vaccinated people, which National leader Judith Collins said would result in a “two-class society” of the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

Government vaccine mandates now covered an increasing number of workplaces, and a recent survey of employers found just 9 per cent of employers would not think badly of a job applicant who was not vaccinated compared to one who was.

Some landlords had begun showing a preference for letting their homes only to vaccinated people, though the legality of that remained in question.