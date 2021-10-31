Rental property management staff and contractors must be fully vaccinated to work, Crockers says

Open homes can attract a lot of prospective tenants, and property managers are looking at how they can hold them safely, which could at times mean requiring attendees to be fully vaccinated.

Auckland property management company Crockers says all its property managers will have to be fully vaccinated.

The company, which manages residential investment properties for landlords, would also be requiring contractors like plumbers, cleaners and glaziers that it sent in to the homes it manages to be fully vaccinated as well.

Chief executive Helen O’Sullivan​ said its vaccine mandate was being introduced after a risk assessment.

“We’ve got people going into homes, and that's a sacrosanct kind of a gig,” O’Sullivan said.

But tenants of homes at which open homes were being held also had legal rights, which included asking only fully vaccinated people came through their homes while they were living in them.

“When we are showing homes that are occupied, tenants are entitled to put reasonable conditions on access,” O’Sullivan said.

“In my view asking that all people who come to their home are immunised would be a reasonable condition for tenants to request of contractors, or property managers and of potential renters of that home,” she said.

This could limit opportunities for unvaccinated people to view homes to rent, O’Sullivan said.

It was the latest in a line of signals that unvaccinated people would face costs not faced by fully vaccinated people, which National leader Judith Collins said would result in a “two-class society” of the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

Government vaccine mandates covered an increasing number of workplaces, and a recent survey of employers found just 9 per cent of employers would not think badly of a job applicant who was not vaccinated compared to one who was.

On Friday, the country’s largest insurance company IAG announced a vaccine mandate for its staff.

Some landlords had begun showing a preference for letting their homes only to vaccinated people, though the legality of that remained in question.

O’Sullivan said she had seen legal advice, which indicated that vaccination status was not a legal reason not to rent a home to someone.

O’Sullivan, who was fully vaccinated, said Crockers was not running open homes at alert level 3.

Crockers property managers might go into multiple homes in a single day and the company had an obligation to take reasonably practicable steps to keep them safe, she said.

The company had health and safety obligations to its staff and those it worked with, she said.

Supplied Crockers Property Group chief executive Helen O’Sullivan says there will be big changes for rental property open homes and inspections under the new Covid-19 traffic light system.

“That includes the contractors who go to our sites to work, and of course the people who live in our homes.”

Some tenants were vulnerable, including older people and those who were immunocompromised, O’Sullivan said.

“That means asking our frontline workforce to be double-vaccinated,” she said.

It was inevitable some tenants would not be vaccinated, she said.

There might also be new processes before open homes and property inspections, she said.

Contractors would need to know if a tenant was vaccinated, so they could take precautions before working at a property, she said.

Properties would have to be aired before inspections, which would require tenants to leave for a period of time beforehand.

And vaccine passports would be needed to attend rental property open homes under the orange and red settings of the new traffic light system, O’Sullivan said.