No vaccine mandate for real estate industry

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says businesses that require vaccine certificates for entry will now be required to have a fully vaccinated workforce.

There is no vaccine mandate for the real estate industry at this stage, but work on how it can adapt to the country’s new Covid strategy continues, industry representatives say.

This week Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the Government would mandate the Covid-19 vaccine for any worker of a business that required a vaccine certificate at entry.

That meant many restaurants, cafes, gyms, and other “close proximity” businesses, such as hairdressers, which choose to operate with greater freedoms under the “traffic light” system, or Covid protection framework, would have to comply.

While this was expected to cover about 40 per cent of workforce, at this stage real estate professionals would not be among them.

Real Estate Authority chief executive Belinda Moffat said the authority did not have a mandate to require vaccinations or vaccine certificates.

But it would be supporting the sector to meet obligations under health orders, and was working with it on the steps it needed to take to adapt the Covid protection framework, she said.

“We are encouraging licensees to undertake risk assessments to help them determine what may be required and how they can support real estate transactions for those who are vaccinated and those who are not.”

The authority provided guidance to the real estate sector on how to apply the health orders relating to the current alert level system, she said.

Supplied/Stuff Real Estate Authority chief executive Belinda Moffat says they encourage real estate agents to assess risks and apply the infection prevention controls promoted by the Government.

“As more information is provided on how the protection framework will apply we will develop our guidance.

“But we are encouraging all real estate agents to carefully assess the health and safety risks and to apply the infection prevention controls promoted and mandated by the Government.”

Covid was an ever-evolving situation, but the new protection framework and the decisions around vaccine certificate requirements would impact on real estate, Real Estate Institute chief executive Jen Baird said.

“But no new health order has been issued and, until such a time as we have a clear view of the changes, it is difficult to provide guidance.”

She said the safety of those they served had always been a top priority for the real estate profession.

“We hope the simplified risk-based assessment the Government alluded to will provide businesses a clear framework of how to proceed and ensure the health and safety of their staff and clients.”

The devil would be in the detail, and the institute was looking forward to the Government providing information to enable businesses to implement the new requirements with their people and customers, she said.

Until the country moved to the new system or until further notice, the authority confirmed the existing level 3 and 2 requirements for the real estate business remained in place, and agents should observe them.