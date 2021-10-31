Start-up empowers Kiwis to grow their own vegetables with seed delivery app

Kiwis keen to get their green fingers moving, save money and be more self-sufficient can start their own gardening journey using the PlantMe platform, says founder Fliss Roberts.

A Wellington startup hopes to get more people growing their own food using a seed delivery service and digital growing guide.

PlantMe is the brainchild of Fliss Roberts​, who said the idea was to encourage more people to get growing at home as a meaningful climate mitigation action, while also improving nutrition, health and wellness.

The digital subscription service also includes a crypto-based rewards system.

“[It] will be a world-first in rewarding individuals for their climate action and bio-diversity restoration, and now we are inviting Kiwis to sign up to the platform and be citizen scientists to help us prove what’s possible and generate the data.”

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Rush on vegetable seedlings as families grow their own

* Why there's never been a better time to grow your own veges

* Me and my money: Brooke Roberts on why you shouldn't take the money and run



Fliss had the idea a few years ago as a way to help people, families and communities begin to localise food and make a collective impact on biodiversity and emissions at the same time.

With an MBA in sustainability, Roberts, who heads up female led green-tech start-up Greenback, which rewards collective climate action, got to work on building the PlantMe.io app in 2019.

It was developed with the help of volunteer software developers, many fresh out of university and keen to apply their newly-learned skills to a business with a purpose. The project has been a labour of love and has taken time to fine tune, with limited cash.

SUPPLIED Weeding, composting, hoeing, sowing and transplanting an entire summer vegetable garden in a weekend.

Lockdown saw greater numbers of people building vegetable gardens and taking steps to grow their own vegetables, a trend which has continued this year. In New Zealand and Australia, sales of vegetable seeds left many seed suppliers overwhelmed with orders 10 times higher than usual during the 2020 level 4 lockdown in 2020, Roberts​ said.

PlantMe is targetting millennials who are tech-savvy but perhaps don’t have the money to purchase sustainably-grown produce as easily as others.

“How we are expecting it to work is that you keep track of your growing and record the harvest weight that you take off those plants. We’ve used some studies from the University of Otago around emissions reductions achieved through growing vegetables and fruits at home.”

Supplied The subscription service offers a monthly or quarterly box of seeds and tools for $30, which is suited to the season and the region of the customer.

The app will also calculate a person’s dollar savings and eventually biodiversity credits. By aligning with other business partners that shared the same values, PlantMe plans to offer discounts or trades for goods and services to users.

Subscribers are encouraged to keep a record of what they are growing, collect seeds and share them in their locally community. The platform also has a land-share feature for people who have extra space and want to share or rent it with gardeners who might not have their own plot, she said.

Revenue is collected through a 5 per cent commission on sales and the $30 monthly or quarterly subscription, which gives subscribers options depending on how frequently they want to garden.

Supplied PlantMe has features showing each subscriber’s climate impact and dollar savings when they log plants, progress and record harvests with pictures.

“That box includes everything you need to get started, and we take you on a journey through the following months. We’ll include seasonal seeds that are right for your region.”

There is a lower-cost option of an envelope containing just seeds for $14.99 a month, as well.

Roberts said many of the seeds were heritage varieties and have been produced without sprays or pesticides.

Native plants, flowers and biochar, a natural fertiliser made from forestry slash, are also available on PlantMe.