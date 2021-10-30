Long weekend for Blenheim businesses cleaning up after freak rainstorm

Several people filmed the heavy rain and hail in Blenheim on the evening of October 29, 2021.

Shops and cafes will spend the long Marlborough Anniversary weekend cleaning up after a freak thunderstorm dumped heavy rain in central Blenheim.

The thunderstorm dumped 44 millimetres of rain within an hour in central Blenheim on Friday evening, according to the Marlborough District Council. Blenheim's average October rainfall was 57.8mm.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Dolce owner Owen Rarity surveys the damage to his restaurant on Saturday morning.

At least 25 businesses had such severe flooding and damage, many due to rain gutters being blocked, they were forced to close on Saturday. Some were expecting to be closed for a couple of weeks.

Dolce Cafe, Restaurant and Bar owner Owen Rarity said he knew the rain was getting serious when it started coming in the closed windows, about 4.30pm. Then it started coming through the ceiling.

“It started setting off the fire alarms, that's when we knew it was in the ceiling cavity. So we got out,” Rarity said. Luckily there were only a few diners there at the time, he said.

When the power was turned off, Rarity realised he would have to dump his stock and close up for the long Marlborough Anniversary weekend which was often a busy one for the central Blenheim businesses.

“Just like the fire, just like Covid, all my stock is ruined, and now I have to do a stocktake and get an insurance claim made,” Rarity said. The restaurant was damaged by a fire on the long Waitangi Day weekend in February 2020.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Puddles still remain in the second storey restaurant in central Blenheim.

“But it’s just water. With the fire it was different, there was a lot of damage to the structural integrity, and the smoke is terrible, it gets into everything. This is just water, there will be some ceiling to pull down, but water disappears quite quickly.”

Rarity had recently opened a bistro bar The Cleghorn, just 2 kilometres south in Redwoodtown, and the building was completely undamaged as the rain was nowhere near as heavy, he said.

“I called my staff there because I was worried and they didn’t know what I was talking about – it was centred entirely over town,” Rarity said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/ Stuff.co.nz Blenheim stores flooded in sudden rainstorm.

“And this is not just a case of bad roofing – this was really something else.”

He said Dolce would likely be closed a couple of weeks.

“Our insurance company has been very good in the past, we get a lot of help from them. Probably having a good insurance company is how we’ve got through everything. If there’s one thing I’ve learnt, it’s to make sure you have a good insurance company.”

Scott Hammond/Stuff A cumulonimbus cloud near Blenheim about 2pm on Friday, about two hours before the thunderstorm breaks.

Fire and Emergency NZ received 45 reports on Friday evening, for the Blenheim Volunteer Fire Brigade. Rarangi and Woodbourne crews also attended.

Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman Daniel Reilly said many of the callouts were for fire alarms that were activated by the rain.

The storm had moved down the country from Napier, where the city and surrounding areas experienced severe thunderstorms and heavy rain about 3.15pm. The storm hit Hawke’s Bay shortly after with flash flooding and reports of hail.

JOHN COWPLAND/ALPHAPIX Napier is hit by a sudden mix of rain, thunderstorms and wind, which has caused surface flooding.

Several roads in Blenheim were closed briefly due to surface flooding.

The Marlborough District Council said in a statement the Blenheim library would be closed all weekend due to flood damage, with an update expected on Tuesday.

Marlborough Lines Stadium 2000 closed its gym and sports arena on Saturday, saying in a statement the building would be reassessed on Sunday. Spin classes were also cancelled but yoga would go ahead in a different room.

Hakuna Matata owner Honza Vesely said his first call on Friday evening was to a property he rented on Redwood St, where the tenant was reporting water “up to his knees”.

Brya Ingram/Stuff The floors are still wet at #OVERFLOW where owner Anna Pettersson is offering 20 per cent off all wet stock.

“They’re at the bottom of a hill, kind of, so we were there dealing with that. Then my friend from Harcourts [across the road from Vesely’s cafe] called and said ‘do you need a hand?’ I thought he meant with my rental but he said, ‘no, your cafe’. So I drove in, that was at like 5.30pm, and there were no puddles or anything, I was like, ‘what was he talking about?’

“And then I opened the door and saw the ceiling had collapsed.”

Brya Ingram/Stuff Hakuna Matata owner Honza Vesely spent much of Saturday pulling down the ceiling and clearing out debris.

Water had soaked the insulation, which had become heavy and fallen through the ceiling panels into the shop. It was pouring from light fixtures and running down the walls, Vesely said.

A builder went up on the roof and found debris from soaked walls had blocked the gutters, he said.

“It was like building paper, blocking the spout ... the rain was so strong it just went over the flashings and into the roof.

“It’s madness, madness. My landlord will deal with insurance so I just have to wait.”

Brya Ingram/Stuff Gardens have lost some bark in the flooding in central Blenheim’s Bythell Pl, looking sunny on Saturday.

Even on Saturday morning the ceiling was still dripping, and after another panel fell unnervingly close Vesely decided to pull the whole ceiling down. “A builder said it was the best thing because now it’s safe and my staff can come in.

“I think availability of builders will be a problem, because everyone was already busy, and now they’re going to be super busy.”

Although Bainbridge Building and Roofing had already been visiting shops to offer advice, along with other contractors, Vesely said.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Rain-soaked insulation has been pulled out of the ceiling – and collected from the floor – of Hakuna Matata.

“People are trying to stick together and help ... a few friends, builders, friends of friends have come in to offer help ... At Harcourts several customers have become friends and have said, ‘if you need help give me a call’. Martin Summerscales said they were going to buy all my stock, all my muffins, so we didn’t waste thousands of dollars of stock ... I had just prepared it all for the weekend, but I didn’t feel safe going into the chiller. It was so nice.”

Market Street Cafe owner Dianne Grant said on Friday evening the cafe would be closed for a couple of days while they cleaned up and checked the electrics.

“It was up to our ankles when we came in,” Grant said.

“It’s just one of those terrible things that’s happened. I mean who’s ever seen rain like that? It’s terrible.”

Scott Hammond/Stuff Market Street Cafe owners Dianne and Clive Grant already cleaning up on Friday evening.

Lynfords Furniture owner Kay Thomason said the furniture store had been “totally flooded” with water.

“I drove straight in, and it was already flooded by the time I got here,” Thomason said.

Lots of friends had come in on Friday evening to help sweep water out of the store, she said.

Brya Ingram/Stuff A sign at Volunteer Marlborough warns visitors not to enter the flood damaged office.

Volunteer Marlborough general manager Meg Martin said she was sitting at home in Redwoodtown “actually enjoying listening to the rain and the thunder” on Friday evening.

It wasn't until a couple of hours later she decided to drive into town and check on the office building she shared with about a dozen other groups, she said.

“The Farmers car park side [of the building] seems to be just a lot of flooding on the floor ... but our side on Alfred St – my office, and Age Concern, Citizens Advice Bureau, that side is just demolished, I don't know how else to describe it ... our furniture and computers are just destroyed.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Volunteer Marlborough general manager Meg Martin in her office where ceiling panels fell in on her chair.

“I’m just glad I wasn’t in the office at the time, because some of the roof panels have come down right on my chair.”

Marlborough District Council staff had already been in contact to offer help with the clean-up, Martin said.

“But the insurance company said to leave everything where it is, so it’s all just sitting in water right now.

“We’re more focused on figuring out where we’re going to work from in the long term, there’s a limit on what we can do from home.”

Each group would likely use their websites and social media to keep the community posted, she said. “We will send emails out to our client lists.”

She asked any “generous landlords” that could house four community organisations to get in touch. “We would be ever so grateful.

“It’s definitely stressful, but I know we’re not alone in this, a lot of people are in the same position ... but being non-profit organisations, it’s just going to be hard to recover.”

Brya Ingram/Stuff The Muslim Association of Marlborough had prayer rugs soaked at their Alfred St office.

Clubs of Marlborough chief executive Dan Roos said the heavy rain "sounded like a waterfall" coming off the roof by his office on Friday evening.

"And then it turned to hail."

The rain had somehow got in the roof and knocked some ceiling panels down, drenching the snooker room and causing a lot of damage, Roos said.

Supplied Water damage inside the Clubs of Marlborough, after a storm hit Blenheim on Friday evening.

“We spoke to a commercial carpet cleaning company to get them in to deal with this, and they said they had a massive list of businesses in town in a similar position with flooding today,” he said on Friday.

"So we're at the bottom of a very long list, we won't be able to get them in until tomorrow."

The building was closed overnight for repairs and so electronics could be checked, Roos said.

"We don't want people slipping over, and obviously there's a fire hazard with the electronics getting wet."

Brya Ingram/Stuff Pascoes is one of many Market St businesses featuring a ‘closed’ sign following the flooding.

Marlborough Mayor John Leggett said on Saturday morning the floodwater had all dissipated, the roads had been reopened and it was “quite a fine day here”. There was still hail on the grass, some 14 hours after the storm.

"Things are going to dry out now," Leggett said. "We're in clean-up mode right across the CBD."

While members of the Marlborough Civil Defence Emergency Management Group took calls about the flooding, the organisation was not activated, Leggett said.

The region was still in a local transition period as a state of emergency was declared after the severe storm event on July 17, which damaged an estimated 100km of roads, isolating several rural communities, and leaving several homes uninhabitable.

Leggett said he had just stepped out to walk his dogs on Friday when he saw the clouds of the approaching storm, so he went back inside.

"It was just incredible ... the volume of water in a very, very short time," Leggett said.