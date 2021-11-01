Retail NZ pleading to Government to allow retailers to open this week

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford has written to the Government calling for them to allow retail to operate in Auckland and Waikato.

Retail NZ is calling for the Government to move to step two of Auckland’s roadmap to get stores open.

“After nearly 11 weeks of lockdown, the time has come to move to step two of the roadmap this week, and get shops and services open,” Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said.

In a letter to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Harford said the move was urgent as the “enormous” mental and financial harm of the lockdown continues.

He was yet to receive a substantive response, but was hopeful that she would announce the re-opening of retail in Auckland and Waikato at her post-Cabinet press conference on Monday.

“Business owners are finding it increasingly difficult to manage both their mental wellbeing and their finances, while customers can’t access the goods they need easily.”

Retail could operate safely, with customers wearing masks, scanning in, distance being maintained in-store, and great hygiene practices, he said.

CHECKPOINT/RNZ Businesses say a 'flip flop' change in rules for what they can sell at level 4 is leaving them hurting. Many are still offering online orders, contactless drop offs or serving with social distancing rules in place.

While the Government is ultimately planning to introduce a new traffic light system when Auckland’s vaccination rates reach 90 per cent, the country is still using the old alert level system, and at the region remains at step one, level 3.

“There is no compelling reason for retail not to open, as the Government has previously announced it would be able to do.”

In the lead-up to Christmas, online shopping would not be enough to keep businesses afloat and was leading to massive congestion in courier networks, he said.

At the same time, some retail service businesses, such as beauty therapists were unable to trade online at all, and were at serious risk, Harford said.

“Retailers stand ready to do their bit to keep people safe, and are increasingly frustrated that the Government is not willing to announce a timeline, either for the Auckland roadmap, or the new traffic light system.

“There is real concern that the ongoing lockdown could extend up to Christmas or even into the New Year, which would be simply catastrophic for the survival of businesses and the retention of jobs.”