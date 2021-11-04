Aramex offers $600 a week subsidy to courier drivers revealed to be earning less than minimum wage

Aramex New Zealand has offered its franchise courier drivers a subsidy to top up their income after driver advocacy group Pro Drive revealed most couriers earned far less than the minimum wage.

The subsidy agreement paid an extra $600 a week to drivers who earned $1750 a week or less before operating costs.

Research from Pro Drive showed most Aramex franchise drivers earned less than the minimum wage of $20 an hour after operating costs, such as fuel and van lease payments.

Pro Drive chief executive, Peter Gallagher​ said the subsidy was disingenuous, and did not address drivers’ concerns that most of them had paid about $30,000 for a courier run which earned them a pitiful wage.

Gallagher​ said the group had analysed the payslips and costs for 22 drivers over an average week and found the average income for drivers was $12.79 after costs.

Many franchisee drivers were struggling to put bread on the table for their families, he said.

Aramex chief executive Scott Jenyns​ disputed Pro Drive’s average hourly rate claim.

Supplied Pro Drive chief executive Peter Gallagher said he stands by the research, and Aramex NZ have yet to prove its drivers earned the minimum wage.

“We don’t agree with the Pro Drive​ analysis. It is quite misleading, and I refute their allegations 100 per cent,” Jenyns​ said.

Jenyns​ said the Pro Drive​ analysis covered a short period, and had not taken into account the full remuneration model.

Aramex’s estimated the drivers’ average hourly wage was between $22 and $26 an hour after costs.

Pro Drive’s lawyer Ben Uptonsaid Aramex could not challenge the financial analysis with any credibility.

“The revenue and ‘at source’ deductions are based on Aramex’s own records. The other costs, not deducted at source and funded by the drivers out of their gross revenue, are a very conservative assessment based on known costs for courier drivers,” Upton​ said.

Aramex initially offered the $600 subsidy only to drivers who signed on to the new payment agreement.

It also sent a letter to franchisees telling them that any further remuneration discussions would be undertaken on an individual basis and it would not engage further with Pro Drive.

Supplied Aramex NZ chief executive Scott Jenyns refuted the wage amounts the Pro Drive research reached, and said the franchisee drivers had an uncapped earning potential.

But after pressure from Pro Drive, an email from Aramex sighted by Stuff told drivers they would be entitled to the subsidy without needng to sign the new agreement.

Gallagher​ said the company’s behaviour during the pay dispute was regrettable.

“They have acted like a bully who comes right up to the line and then steps back when someone stands up to him,” Gallagher​ said.

Gallagher​ said he was not happy with the pay rate and those who spent $30,000 for a franchise should be able to earn a better wage than Aramex drivers were able to.

Supplied Pro Drive’s lawyer, Ben Upton, says the costs applied by Pro Drive are consistent with a recent Forsyth Barr assessment of courier costs for Freightways, and Aramex will be hard-pressed to challenge their analysis.

Courier driver Ross Gibson​ bought an Aramex route on Auckland’s North Shore and van for $45,000 in 2018.

He estimated that in the last nine months he earned an average of $17.90 an hour after costs, more than $2 under the minimum wage.

The increase in parcel volumes during the Covid-19 pandemic led to Aramex NZ hiring extra waged courier drivers to pick up the extra work.

Gibson​ said it felt unfair seeing new non-franchise drivers being paid $22 an hour and receive sick and holiday pay, while the bulk of the drivers, who were contractors, earned far less.

“The new drivers don’t pay for petrol, they don’t pay for their van and they are getting $22. I have a van which I have pay for, and I am earning $17.90. I don’t think it is very fair at all,” Gibson​ said.

Former Aramex driver, Jay Xu​ bought two Auckland routes in May 2019 for $69,000.

Not-For-Syndication Former Aramex courier driver, Jay Xu, said it was exhausting and financially draining to operate an Aramex courier route, due to the high costs of operation.

Xu​ said that most weeks he worked more than 70 hours. He left the house before 6am and got home after 8pm.

​Xu​ said he realised his two combined routes earned a rate of between $18 and $22 an hour, based on Pro Drive’s research.

“I thought that as I owned the business, if I worked hard I would make a fair wage for myself. That did not happen.” Xu​ said.

When he walked away from Aramex he could not bear to sell his routes to someone else, he said.

He believed if he was honest about the financials, no one would have bought them.