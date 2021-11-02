Unvaccinated real estate agents 'at a disadvantage'

Unvaccinated real estate salespeople could soon find they are at a disadvantage, the managing director of one real estate chain says, but there is not yet an industry-wide Covid-19 vaccination mandate.

Last week the Government announced that, under its new traffic light system, workers at businesses that required a vaccine certificate on entry would also have to be vaccinated. That included restaurants, cafes, gyms, and other “close proximity” businesses, such as hairdressers.

While the mandate did not extend to the real estate industry, the Real Estate Authority and the Real Estate Institute said work on how the industry could adapt to the new Covid strategy was happening.

Many large companies, such as PwC, Russell McVeagh and MediaWorks, have already introduced vaccine requirements for their staff.

READ MORE:

* Vaccine mandate for hospitality and 'close contact' workers welcomed

* Vaccine mandate 'had to be done' say Waikato health care workers

* Covid-19 NZ: Sweeping vaccine mandate for teachers and most healthcare workers

* Auckland construction company not allowing unvaccinated people on site under alert levels 2 and 3



Within the real estate industry, individual agencies said they were following the industry regulator’s guidance for operating at each different Covid alert level, but some were recommending vaccination, too.

Lodge Real Estate managing director Jeremy O’Rourke said his agency had not mandated its agents and staff to be vaccinated, but its senior leaders were encouraging it.

“Our view is that practising real estate during these times is a privilege not a right,” he said.

“So many other client-facing businesses are not allowed to operate at this time, and yet we are being trusted to carry out our work in the safest way possible for our community. “

JOHN BISSET/Stuff At this stage, there is no vaccine mandate for the real estate industry.

That meant vaccination of staff was important as it demonstrated to the community that the health and safety of clients was of paramount importance, he said.

“We also believe that as New Zealand settles into living with Covid-19, unvaccinated agents will be at a distinct disadvantage to those who are vaccinated.

“Vendors will demand that salespeople be vaccinated. Already we have had vendors who ask that no one be allowed entry into their property unless they can produce evidence of vaccination.”

O’Rourke said the business had always been clear in its Covid messaging to staff and agents, and the message had not changed. “Wear a mask, social-distance and get vaccinated.”

Barfoot & Thompson managing director Peter Thompson said agencies were working with the industry bodies and WorkSafe on the next steps forward.

“Until we get a clear direction we are recommending people get vaccinated, but they are looking at any requests on a case-by-case basis.”

Proppy Real Estate co-founder Hannah Walker said her firm would take direction from the Government on whether vaccinations should be mandatory, but she was fully vaccinated and was encouraging salespeople to do the same.

Its online-focused model worked well under Covid restrictions because it allowed buyers and sellers to carry out sales while being as contactless as possible, she said.

Supplied Lodge Real Estate managing director Jeremy O'Rourke says his business is encouraging agents to get vaccinated.

“When buyers view properties in person our staff follow procedures to keep people safe and have QR codes on display. There is no need to attend crowded auction rooms or visit company offices to write up contracts when selling or buying through us.”

Harcourts managing director Bryan Thomson said clear operating requirements for real estate were set down under the current health order for each Covid level, and these were being followed closely.

The requirements did not yet mandate vaccination, but if vaccination became mandated this would be complied with, he said.

“Clients and customers are entitled to ask the vaccination status of any professional they are considering using, and make a decision to engage or not, based on the answer provided.”

But unless a mandate for vaccination was applied by the Government, it was also a matter of personal choice for individuals, he said.

“If a role requires a vaccinated person to comply with health and safety, and someone has elected to not be vaccinated, the employer and employee will need to identify the best way through the situation.”

Thomson said the company was doing its best to ensure its employees had access to the best information possible to make an informed decision on vaccination.

“We fully support every positive initiative to put our communities in the best possible position to be safe from Covid, and to regain the freedoms to live, work and play that we are all missing right now.”

Supplied Harcourts managing director Bryan Thomson says customers can ask the vaccination status of agents and make a decision on whether to use them based on the answer provided.

A spokeswoman for the Ray White Group said it was following the advice of the Real Estate Institute, and supported its stand, the Real Estate Authority and the Government.

In the property management part of the sector, Auckland company Crockers has said all its property managers would have to be fully vaccinated.