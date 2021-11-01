Covid-19: Relief for retailers as restrictions set to ease in Auckland and Waikato

Relief is in sight for retailers in Waikato and Auckland with level 3 restrictions set to ease over the coming week.

On Monday afternoon, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Waikato would move to step two of alert level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday.

Cabinet had also made an in principle decision to move Auckland to step two of alert level 3 from 11:59pm next Tuesday, November 9, she said.

At step two, retail can open, with customers keeping two metres apart and staff and customers required to wear face coverings.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said the change was good news but warned there would still be a hard road ahead for many retail businesses.

“The re-opening of retail will provide a lifeline for many businesses that have been struggling to stay afloat, but the road to recovery will still be long and hard.

“It’s important that businesses can get their doors open ahead of the busy Christmas season, but it won’t be business as usual in-store.”

But while most retail would be able to open, some businesses wouldn’t benefit from the change, Harford said.

“Some of the rules really don’t make sense. Physiotherapists are already open to customers, while spa and massage services must be closed, although the risk profile of these businesses is nearly identical,” he said.

“Retail NZ hopes that the Government will move swiftly to step 3 of the Auckland Roadmap in two weeks, so that other businesses are also able to open, subject to safety measures.”

Public facilities like libraries and museums can also open at step two, with face coverings and physical distancing required.

Outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people can go ahead, with the removal of the two-household restriction, and organised outdoor exercise classes can expand to 25 people, including instructors, with physical distancing.