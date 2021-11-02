Fireworks have gone on sale but vets fear for animals because of more private displays

A five-minute fireworks display marked the start of 2021 at the Sky Tower in Auckland (file footage).

Fireworks have gone on sale for the next four days, but vets are warning there could be an increased number of injuries and fright for animals as more people gather at home because of restrictions.

There are strict rules around buying and selling fireworks. They can only be sold between November 2 and November 5. Buyers must be over the age of 18 and have a valid ID, the same as for alcohol purchases.

Fireworks are controlled by the Hazardous Substances and New Organisms Act. They must be tested to ensure they meet the requirements of the regulation and carry a test certificate.

Sparklers cannot be sold individually. They can only be sold with other fireworks in retail fireworks packages.

Earlier this year, The Warehouse announced it would no longer sell fireworks after more than half of its customers surveyed said they preferred to attend public fireworks displays.

In 2019 Countdown supermarkets stopped selling fireworks because a survey showed a change in public sentiment. Concerns for animal welfare was the biggest contributing factor.

The Veterinary Association was concerned that with many large-scale events cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions, there would be an increased number of people using fireworks at home this year, meaning fear and injury for animals would escalate.

Chief veterinary office Helen Beatty said the association supported a complete ban on private sales of fireworks.

Every year, veterinary clinics treated animals that had been injured and traumatised by fireworks, with some animals presenting with horrific and life-threatening injuries, she said.

Supplied SPCA has been pushing for a ban on the private sale of fireworks for many decades.

“We want the sale of fireworks stopped because of the physical and psychological impact on animals. Animals are sentient creatures meaning they experience positive and negative emotions and fireworks promote anxiety, fear and often physical harm creating real animal welfare issues.”

Despite the limited number of days fireworks could be sold, and people storing fireworks for use year round meant the impact on animals was unpredictable, Beattie said.

The SPCA recommends on its website to taked dogs for a big walk to make them tired for the night and give them plenty of food.

It also advises owners to keep animals inside with the curtains closed, and have a TV or radio on for background noise. Acting normally also helped because comforting dogs could make things worse, the website said.

Fire and Emergency risk reduction and investigations anager Todd O’Donoghue said people should plan their displays carefully. Crews on average attended around 200 fireworks related call-outs each Guy Fawkes in recent years.

Planning and preparation could help to avoid potentially dangerous situations. The most at risk group were children under 10 and men under 35, O’Donoghue said.

People putting on displays should watch the weather and not light fireworks in windy and dry conditions, he said.

Read the instructions and light fireworks in an open area away from anything that could catch fire, keeping a bucket of water handy. Fireworks should be lit on level ground, pointing at the stars, O’Donoghue said.

”Check local bylaws for the rules around using fireworks in your area. In many places, you’re only allowed to light fireworks on private property.”

In August last year, the Parliamentary Governance and Administration Select Committee declined to recommend an outright ban on the sale of fireworks for private usage, despite calls for new restrictions from Auckland Council, police, the fire service, vets, animal welfare groups, and 28,000 petitioners.