No fun for fairground amusements company

Sturgeons Amusements is having a torrid time as Covid has seen the cancellation of numerous shows and fairs. “It’s as bad as a rainy show day."

For more than 80 years a Riwaka-based family has been entertaining show crowds with fairground amusements, but with the Covid-19 pandemic bringing the business to a standstill their only hope is to “ride it out”.

Sturgeon Amusements usually attends 25 shows each year around the South Island, entertaining showgoers with the likes of merry-go-rounds, bouncy castles, ‘laughing clown’ games, and feeding the masses with hot food and candyfloss.

However, this year, because of Covid-19 they haven’t had any shows to go to since Easter, said Wayne Sturgeon, who runs the business with cousin George.

“It’s had a big effect on me,” Sturgeon said, explaining business was the worst it had ever been for the company.

“It’s as bad as a rainy show day when you don’t make any money,” he said.

“I thought regulations were going to make it harder and harder but Covid has made it harder on top.”

A and P shows and other festivals have been falling like dominoes this year, because of uncertainty and restrictions under alert level 2.

Wayne Sturgeon of Sturgeon Amusements, which has been hit hard by Covid-19.

Numerous A and P shows around the country have been cancelled, while some – such as Nelson and Marlborough’s – are going ahead for exhibitors only and without the general public. Motueka’s A and P Show will be an equestrian event only, and Golden Bay’s show, due to be held in January, has already been cancelled.

“It’s not a good sign to be honest,” Sturgeon said. “I’m just hoping to ride it out.”

Sturgeon Amusements has owned and operated carnival rides and sideshows since George (Pa) Sturgeon – Wayne’s grandfather – bought his first gambling game in 1937.

The game, involving the placement of money on a board and the throw of a dart, was illegal, but Pa was clearly enterprising.

“When the local officer in blue came along the game was turned upside down and another game carried on with,” Sturgeon said with a grin.

Pa eventually bought a merry-go-round in 1945 and the business has grown and been passed down the generations ever since.

Sturgeon has worked for the family business since he was 12 when he started off making candyfloss, working the sideshows and assembling and taking down equipment. Other family members also help out with the business part-time, and when things get really busy they also take on other workers.

Their show season runs from Labour Weekend until just after Easter. Canterbury’s Agricultural Show, normally held this month, is the Sturgeon’s biggest show, but this has now been cancelled.

Wayne Sturgeon with his rides parked up because of the cancellation of shows and fairs.

Sturgeon, a pensioner, also has a part-time job in orchard maintenance which helps him financially while the show circuit is at a standstill.

“I still get two feeds a day so that’s the main thing,” he laughed.

He’s hoping next year will be better and that the family business will continue and be passed down the generations.

“We have to keep going to keep the kids happy,” said Sturgeon, who still enjoys the work.

“I’ve just got to hang in there.

“You can’t beat the kids smiling, happy. It’s the ultimate really.”

In the meantime, he has plenty of free time to do maintenance on the fairground equipment and around home.

“I’ve been trying to build a fence for 25 years. I’ve just about got it done.”